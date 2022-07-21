Thomas Lane sentenced to 2.5 years for violating George Floyd’s civil rights

Disgraced former Minneapolis police officer Thomas Lane has been sentenced to 2.5 years in prison for violating George Floyd’s civil rights during his Memorial Day 2020 murder.

Judge Paul Magnuson sentenced Lane to 30 months in federal prison on Thursday, five months after he was convicted of one count of depriving the 46-year-old Black man of his civil rights by failing to provide him with medical care as he lay dying under Derek Chauvin’s knee.

Lane will be required to pay a mandatory restitution while in prison and will be under supervision for two years after his release. He cannot own any firearms and cannot have any contact with Floyd’s family.

The sentence is drastically less than the 21-year sentence handed down to Chauvin earlier this month for the same civil rights violation.

In handing down the sentence, Judge Magnuson said that Lane played a “minimal role” in Floyd’s fatal arrest over a $20 counterfeit bill and called the shamed officer a person of “outstanding character”.

He said that he had received 145 letters in support of Lane – a number that he had never encountered in a case before.

However, addressing Lane directly, he said he had committed “a very serious offense in which a life was lost”.

“The fact that you did not get up and remove Mr Chauvin when Mr. Floyd became unconscious is a violation of the law,” he said.

Federal prosecutors had asked the judge for a harsher sentence of between 5.25 years and 6.5 years, saying that his lack of experience on the job was not an excuse for his failure to provide aid.

“More training would not have made the difference. He just failed to act,” they said.

Lane’s defence attorney Earl Gray had requested 2.25 years.

The judge ordered him to surrender to US Marshals on 4 October.

Lane was convicted back in February as he stood trial on the federal charges alongside his fellow former officers Tou Thao and J Alexander Kueng.

Thao and Kueng were also convicted.

Following his federal conviction, Lane made the shock decision to reach a plea deal with prosecutors on state charges over Floyd’s killing.

On 18 May, he pleaded guilty to one count of aiding and abetting second-degree manslaughter.

Under the plea deal, prosecutors dropped the charge of aiding and abetting second-degree murder against Lane.