Authorities in South Carolina have arrested three people in connection with a cold-case and alleged murder-for-hire more than two decades old.

Kim Burgess, 56, Tonya Burgess, 49, and Mack Hanna, 60, have all been charged in connection to the 2004 death of 19-year-old Lindsey Simmons.

According to the Lake City Police Department, Hanna and Simmons had a child together and he allegedly paid Kim Burgess and Tonya Burgess to kill Simmons in order to gain full custody.

Documents seen by WMBF News state that the Burgesses entered Simmons’s apartment and “caused her death,” noting that the teenager was found with multiple stab wounds in her neck. The incident occurred just six days before her 20th birthday.

Hanna was also allegedly seen leaving the apartment hours after the murder, according to the documents.

open image in gallery Lindsey Simmons, 19, was brutally killed in her apartment 2004 ( Lake City Police Department )

The three were arrested December 18.

Both Kim and Tonya Burgess were charged with murder, possession of a weapon during violent crime and criminal conspiracy. Hanna was charged with accessory after the fact to murder.

Kim Burgess was also charged separately with homicide by child abuse, aiding and abetting, in connection with the death of her own newborn over 30 years ago in 1992.

All three individuals were denied bond on December 19, and remain in custody at the Florence County Detention Center in Effingham, South Carolina.

“Make no mistake, this is not the time for a victory lap, there is a long road ahead, a road that leads to a conviction of all involved,” said Lake City Police Chief Patrick Miles. “For over 20 years this case has remained open, and I am completely humbled that we are able to announce these arrests.”

open image in gallery (left to right) Kim Burgess, Tonya Burgess, Mack Hanna have all been arrested in connection with a cold case murder more than 20 years later ( Florence County Detention Center )

The arrests were made with assistance from FBI special agents and members of the United States Marshals Fugitive Task Force.

“Our Criminal Investigations Division, along with the special agents with the FBI, have worked tirelessly over the past several months reviewing existing evidence, resubmitting and reevaluating each step investigators before them have taken, they have reinterviewed witnesses and discovered new information,” said Miles.

“Essentially, they have gone through this case with a fine-tooth comb and done an outstanding job. Investigations into the case have led to the discovery of other serious, tragic offenses,” said Miles.

“All of these investigations are actively being worked and will continue to be worked until convictions have been secured,” he added.