TikTok has helped Florida police track down the suspect in the murder of a woman who was fatally shot three years ago.

Police say Benjamin Williams, known as “Bambi,” convinced his estranged girlfriend Joana Peca, 27, to meet him at a cemetery in St Petersburg on July 31, 2021.

He reportedly told her that wanted to meet his infant son, but while she was sitting in a van with the baby, he allegedly shot her multiple times in the face, killing her.

Her four-year-old son was also inside the vehicle at the time but both children were unharmed.

It would take years and social media for her alleged killer to be caught.

The break came when Jasmeen Alexander, a TikToker, posted a video about the murder on her true crime account.

Alexander received a call from a person claiming they recognized the outstanding suspect as 41-year-old Williams, who was living in Mexico.

The caller later went to the US Embassy and notified the Marshal Service who then called the St Petersburg Police Department, leading to the man’s arrest.

Benjamin Williams has been charged with first-degree murder for the 2021 shooting of his estranged girlfriend, Joana Peca, 27. and two counts of child abuse ( St Petersburg Police Department )

Williams has been charged with first-degree murder for the 2021 shooting and two counts of child abuse, according to WFTS. Williams is now being held at the Pinellas County Jail without bond.

Peca’s family is grateful he’s been arrested.

“I feel a Christmas present for me and my little boys came early this year, and I couldn’t ask for more than that phone call I got from the police department,” Eleni Peca, the victim’s mother, told the outlet. “Three years and three months is too long. He was running, but he couldn’t hide anymore. All eyes on him, and finally, he is behind bars where he belongs.”

The woman’s mother said she’ll miss her daughter’s smiles and how she used to play with her kids.

St Petersburg Police Chief Anthony Holloway told Peca’s family at the news conference: “Nothing we do can replace the loss of your daughter, but at least, we have a dangerous person off the street.”

Alexander said she’s glad her platform helped police catch Williams.

“I cover so many cases every day, and it’s really heartbreaking,” she said. “Especially her case because her kids were in the car and I’m a mom. So, it really made me feel good that I could help bring some closure to her family.”