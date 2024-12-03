The latest headlines from our reporters across the US sent straight to your inbox each weekday Your briefing on the latest headlines from across the US Your briefing on the latest headlines from across the US SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy policy

A TikTok influencer who was arrested after she allegedly showed off her stolen Target haul online has now been arrested for a second attempted theft at the same store.

Marlena Velez, 22, who goes by @marlenavelezz on TikTok, was first arrested for stealing from a Target store in Cape Coral on October 30.

Now, one month later, she’s been arrested again, Cape Coral Police Department announced on Monday.

Police said that Velez was arrested on Saturday for stealing 16 items of household goods and clothing on November 20, worth $225 in total.

According to police, Velez was identified as the suspect thanks to surveillance footage and her phone wallpaper – which matched a family photo she had posted on Instagram.

A man with a unique tattoo on his left arm who appears in some of her TikTok videos was also seen in the store surveillance footage with Velez during the alleged shoplifting, police said.

open image in gallery Velez is accused of stealing another 16 items weeks after first alleged shoplifting spree ( Cape Coral Police Department )

Velez was arrested for theft and booked into Lee County Jail.

The $225 haul brings the total value of Velez’s allegedly stolen items to $725.32 after she was previously accused of stealing 16 items worth $500.32 from the same store on October 30.

The net closed in on the suspect following that October incident when she posted a video on TikTok, titled “Day in the life as a mom,” in which she flaunted goods from Target. A TikTok follower noticed the video and tipped off police.

According to police, Velez scans items through the self-checkout machines using false barcodes, to fool it into thinking the purchases are authentic.

Velez was booked into Lee County Jail on Sunday on $500 cash bond, booking records show.

She is scheduled to appear in court on December 10.