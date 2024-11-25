TikTok influencer arrested for shoplifting after allegedly showing off stolen Target haul to 350k followers
Marlena Velez, 22, posted a ‘Day in the life as a mom’ video showing off the haul, police said
A TikTok influencer has been arrested for shoplifting after she allegedly flaunted a haul of stolen Target goods in a video to her 350,000 followers.
Marlena Velez, 22, who goes by the TikTok handle @marlenavelezz, was charged with one count of petty theft in Florida.
According to Cape Coral Police, Velez stole $500.32 worth of household goods and clothing from a Target store in Cape Coral on October 30.
The suspect allegedly picked up 16 items throughout the store and then scanned false barcodes with cheaper prices at the self-checkout register, authorities said.
Later that day, she then posted a video titled “Day in the life as a mom” where she was seen in the same clothing at the same Target store, police said.
In the video, she is allegedly seen picking out the same items that were stolen and placing them in her car.
Her arrest came after police shared a photo of the suspected thief dressed in a tan outfit and glasses captured on surveillance footage inside the store.
An anonymous tipster then directed police to the influencer, sharing her full name, social media handles, and date of birth.
Investigators were able to match Velez’s TikTok video with the footage from Target, police said.
Velez was booked into Lee County Jail on Thursday night before being released on $150 cash bond, booking records show.
The 22-year-old is scheduled to appear in court next on December 10.