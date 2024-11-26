TikTok star, 31, has been missing for 10 days after visiting Georgia strip club

The latest headlines from our reporters across the US sent straight to your inbox each weekday Your briefing on the latest headlines from across the US Your briefing on the latest headlines from across the US SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy policy

An aspiring TikTok creator has disappeared after going out for a night at a strip club - and now police are searching with few answers on where he went.

Jiare Schneider, 31, disappeared on November 15 as he was visiting the Georgia club. Jasnique Oliver, Schneider's sister, told Fox 5 that he hadn't called his son in a few days, which she said was unusual for him.

"He calls his son like every day," she told the broadcaster, noting that Schneider's young son has a chromosomal disorder that requires his parents' attention.

She said that in addition to not checking in on his children, he also hadn't checked in online. Her older brother is apparently trying to grow his presence online using the handle "Big_Homie_TooTall" to create content on Instagram and TikTok.

When he hadn't posted in more than a week, his sister knew something was wrong.

Jiare Schneider, 31, disappeared on November 15, after spending a night at a Georgia strip club ( Clayton County Police Department )

"He wants to get himself out there, you know, whether it’s with his music, or whatever he wants to get into," she told the broadcaster.

A friend called Oliver on Saturday to tell her that he had been missing for a week.

"We are very concerned. We’ve been trying to find out what happened to him for well over a week," she said.

Oliver and other members of her family flew to Georgia to file a police report and try to dig into Schneider's possible location. She said she and her family were in fear for his safety, and felt as though the people with him that night weren't being forthcoming with their information.

"We do feel like he could be in danger because we’re not getting any answers from people that were with him," she said.

Police in Clayton County said they have not found evidence of foul play in Schneider's disappearance, and Forest Park police have said they are currently running down all of the leads they have on his whereabouts.

Schneider is 6-foot 7-inches, and wears his hair in locks. He was last seen in a black sweater and long black pants.

Law enforcement in the area is asking that anyone with information regarding Schneider's whereabouts call authorities.