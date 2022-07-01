TikTok star arrested for allegedly exposing breasts to minors on livestream

Kylie Strickland posts under the name @Kylie.strickland3 and has more than 263,000 followers on the social media app

Graeme Massie
Los Angeles
Friday 01 July 2022 19:08
<p>Georgia TikTok star Kylie Strickland was arrested for allegedly exposing her breasts to two young boys at a swimming pool during a live stream</p>

Georgia TikTok star Kylie Strickland was arrested for allegedly exposing her breasts to two young boys at a swimming pool during a live stream

(TCSO)

A Georgia TikTok star was arrested for allegedly exposing her breasts to two young boys at a swimming pool during a live stream.

Troup County Sheriff’s Office says that Kylie Strickland, 30, was arrested by deputies after being accused of carrying out the alleged act while at her property in Pike County.

“Strickland was arrested on a warrant obtained by Pike County investigators for computer or electronic pornography and child exploitation, which is a felony in Georgia,” stated Pike County Sheriff’s Office.

“After conferring with the district attorney’s office this was determined to be the appropriate criminal charge for prosecution against Strickland. She is currently incarcerated and awaiting a bond hearing.”

Ms Strickland posts under the name @Kylie.strickland3 and has more than 263,000 followers on the social media app.

Her account has now been set to private.

“While we understand the emotions that this video caused, we always take our time when investigating any case, especially of one originating on social media,” Troup County Sheriff James Woodruff said in a statement.

