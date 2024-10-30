Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

TikToker mom vanished after going to Walmart and sending final cryptic text to her fiance. Now her body has been found

Minelys Zoe Rodriguez-Ramirez, 25, was last heard from on the night of October 22 when she said she was going to a Walmart in Cornelia ‘to sell someone a photo’

Madeline Sherratt
Wednesday 30 October 2024 14:51
Tiktoker Minelys Zoe Rodriguez-Ramirez, 25, was last seen on October 22 with family members reporting her missing the next day
Tiktoker Minelys Zoe Rodriguez-Ramirez, 25, was last seen on October 22 with family members reporting her missing the next day

A TikToker who vanished after going to a Walmart store in Georgia has now been found dead, with a 24-year-old man now facing murder charges in the case.

Minelys Zoe Rodriguez-Ramirez, 25, was last heard from on the night of October 22 when she said she was going to a Walmart in Cornelia “to sell someone a photo,” her mom told Now Habersham.

The next morning, her fiance Julio Tovor woke up and realized Rodriguez-Ramirez – known as “Mimi” – had not returned home, the outlet reported.

A final, cryptic text had allegedly been sent from her cellphone to Tovor at around 9.30pm that night.

Tovor said that the message did not sound like Rodriguez-Ramirez. “I am waiting for the brother to pick him up,” it read.

“It didn’t make sense. She doesn’t talk like that,” Tovor told Now Habersham.

Minelys Zoe Rodriguez-Ramirez, 25, was last heard from on the night of October 22
Minelys Zoe Rodriguez-Ramirez, 25, was last heard from on the night of October 22

The 25-year-old was reported missing that day.

On Monday, Angel DeJesus Rivera-Sanches, 24, also of Cornelia, was arrested on charges of kidnapping related to Rodriguez-Ramirez’s disappearance.

The next day, one week on from her disappearance, the Georgia Bureau of Investigation and Habersham County Sheriff’s Office announced that a body had been found along a road running parallel to the Walmart.

Angel DeJesus Rivera-Sanches, 24, is facing murder charges
Angel DeJesus Rivera-Sanches, 24, is facing murder charges

The body is believed to be that of Rodriguez-Ramirez. An autopsy will be carried out by the GBI Medical Examiner’s Office to determine cause of death.

Now, Rivera-Sanches is facing murder charges, the GBI said in an update.

Minelys Zoe Rodriguez-Ramirez, 25, boasted 20,000 followers on TikTok
Minelys Zoe Rodriguez-Ramirez, 25, boasted 20,000 followers on TikTok

Rodriguez-Ramirez boasted 20,000 followers on TikTok, regularly posting videos on the app – including on the day she went missing.

In a video posted days before her disappearance, she spoke about her dreams of investing in businesses such as a gym clothing line or a small jewelry business.

Anyone with information or tips about the case is asked to contact the GBI at 800-597-8477, use the See Something, Send Something mobile app, or submit tips online at https://gbi.georgia.gov/submit-tips-online.

