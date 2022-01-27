LA police plead for help after 16-year-old found murdered and dumped along highway

Los Angeles police have asked the public for help and are offering a $115,000 reward for information in the case of a 16-year-old girl who was found murdered and dumped along a highway.

Authorities suspect that Tioni Theus, whose body was discovered on 8 January, may have been a victim of human trafficking. According to the coroner’s office, she had been shot in the neck.

State, county, and city officials have joined forces to offer the reward for anyone who can provide information that leads to an arrest and a conviction.

Democratic Governor Gavin Newsom approved $50,000 of state funds to be added to the reward money on Wednesday. LA City Council has provided another $50,000, with LA County supplying $10,000, according to NBC LA. Operation Hope, a nonprofit organisation in the community, provided $5,000.

“There has to be an individual out there that witnessed at least a portion, if not the entirety, of this case,” California Highway Patrol Assistant Chief Jesus Holguin told reporters on Wednesday.

“We know that people out there witnessed something that we can follow up on and hopefully get to the bottom of this crime as soon as possible,” he added.

George Gascón, LA County District Attorney, has said that Tioni “may have been the victim of human trafficking”. He said court documents suggest that she has been identified as a possible victim of commercial sexual exploitation of children.

“This speaks as to why we need to do more for survivors of human trafficking, especially children who are exceptionally vulnerable to the coercive tactics of traffickers,” Mr Gascón said during a press briefing, according to the Los Angeles Times.

LA County Supervisor Holly Mitchell said that it’s “imperative” that “we do not allow implicit bias and or the adultification of Black girls to continue to influence the lack of media coverage or public outrage over their murders”.

“We have come together as elected leaders … to elevate her murder because of the trend we experience where Black women and Black girls’ deaths go unacknowledged, underreported, and too often unsolved,” she added.

“Time and time again, missing and victimised Black women and girls are overlooked and lacked the appropriate media attention in comparison to their counterparts,” Ms Mitchell said.

Activists and family members have noted the differing reaction to the stabbing death of white UCLA grad student Brianna Kupfer, 24, who was attacked in a furniture store several days after the discovery of Tioni’s remains. The death of Ms Kupfer prompted widespread media attention and $250,000 in reward money.

Suspect Shawn Laval Smith, 31, was arrested the day after Councilmember Paul Koretz motioned to supply $50,000 of reward money in the case. Community contributions raised that amount to $250,000.

Mr Smith has been charged with one count of murder as well as a “special allegation that he used a deadly and dangerous weapon, a knife”, according to the LA County District Attorney’s Office.

LA City Councilmember Curren Price said in a statement on Tuesday: “Tioni was a young lady with so much promise, joy and spirit, with God-given gifts and talents to give to the world. She had so much to live for and countless unfinished dreams.”

“It’s disheartening to know that the person or persons responsible for her killing are still on the loose while a family and entire community continues to grieve in search for answers,” Mr Price added.

“There’s outrage by the community, outrage by the family and, frankly, outrage from me,” he said. “No mother or father should have to carry the burden of not knowing what happened during the final moments of their child’s life.”

Senia Theus, Tioni’s cousin, said: “Everything made her laugh. She was a bundle of joy, real bubbly and friendly.”

“She was very goofy, happy,” the 40-year-old added, according to the LA Times. “She was always smiling, even when she was crying.”