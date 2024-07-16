Support truly

independent journalism Support Now Find out more Close Our mission is to deliver unbiased, fact-based reporting that holds power to account and exposes the truth.



Whether $5 or $50, every contribution counts.



Support us to deliver journalism without an agenda. Louise Thomas Editor

Police have launched a homicide investigation after a toddler’s body was found at a California recycling facility and her father was found dead in another city.

San Jose police found the body of Ellie Chinaza Obi Lorenzo at a recycling facility around 4:30 a.m. on Saturday, according to KRON .

She was in the custody of her father, Jared Lorenzo, who died on Friday in San Francisco. The toddler’s mother reported Ellie Lorenzo missing around noon that same day.

Lorenzo was supposed to be turned over to her mother, according to a custody agreement, which sparked the manhunt for the child ( San Francisco police )

The family had a custody agreement and the child should have been turned over to her mother on Friday afternoon.

Police said the 3-year-old was last seen at an apartment complex in Fremont, California.

“Our department is saddened to learn Ellie has not survived,” said Fremont Police Chief Sean Washington. “Our hearts are heavy for Ellie’s family, and we will continue to support them during this difficult time. I want to thank all the members of our department and allied agencies who worked tirelessly throughout the night to try to bring Ellie home safely. On behalf of our department and community, please keep everyone impacted by this tragedy in your thoughts and prayers.”

After the child was found dead, the San Jose police launched a homicide investigation - which is standard for every child death, a spokesman told the San Francisco Standard .

The child’s was found dead miles away from where Lorenzo was discovered. Police are now investigating both deaths ( Freemont police )

No suspects have been named in either the father’s death or the girl’s. Investigators have not said how either the dad or child died.

A GoFundMe has been launched to help the girl’s family. It has raised more than $87,000 as of Monday.

“We remember Ellie for her big smile, friendly and playful spirit, and a life full of so much love,” the page read.