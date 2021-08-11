Toddler mauled to death by family dog in New York

Siblings, aged 11 and nine, allegedly ran for help as father was at work

Gino Spocchia
Wednesday 11 August 2021 15:46
<p>Police at the scene of the crime in Brooklyn, New York</p>

Police at the scene of the crime in Brooklyn, New York

(FOX5NY)

A toddler aged 19-months has reportedly been mauled to death by a family dog in Brooklyn, New York.

Officers were called to the scene shortly before midnight on Wednesday in Flatbush, a neighbourhood south of Prospect Park, to find the toddler severely injured.

The family dog, which was believed to be a Rottweiler, attacked the 19-month old, who had bite wounds on his neck and shoulder, ABC7 reported.

He was transferred to a local hospital for care, but was later pronounced dead.

Two siblings who ran to get help, and who were reportedly distraught when officers from the New York Police Department turned-up, were not thought to have been injured.

Recommended

The 11 and nine-year-old had been left at home by their father, who was working, on Tuesday night, according to reports.

The Rottweiler, which was allegedly confined to a small room in the family’s flat, was taken to Animal Care and Control, Fox5 reported.

It was not clear on Wednesday what would happen to the animal.

An investigation is underway.