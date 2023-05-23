Sign up to our free US news bulletin sent straight to your inbox each weekday morning Sign up to our free morning US email news bulletin Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

US Morning Headlines email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

A woman who was once named “teacher of the year” has been arrested for unlawful sexual intercourse with a 16-year-old boy.

Tracy Vanderhulst, 38, a maths teacher at Yucaipa High School was arrested on 18 May on suspicion of rape and booked into Central Detention Center in San Bernardino, in lieu of $30,000 bail.

“Investigators and the Yucaipa Calimesa Joint Unified School District worked cooperatively to ensure a thorough investigation into this matter was completed,” the sheriff’s department said in a statement.

Following her arrest late on Thursday, she was released the next afternoon, according to the sheriff’s department. No date has been set yet for her to appear in court, according to Law & Crime.

Ms Vanderhulst, who’s married with two children, has worked at Yucaipa High School since 2013. She was named by the school as its teacher of the year in 2017, with the principal describing Ms Vanderhulst as “the educator so many desire to be”.

The case is reportedly the third time in 10 years that a teacher at Yucaipa High School has been connected with a case of sexual activity with a student.

In a statement, the Yucaipa Calimesa Joint Unified School District said: “The safety and well-being of our students is our absolute priority, and we take these allegations very seriously.

“Prompt action shall be taken against the offending parties, as well as any other persons knowledgeable of the allegations who may have failed to act. We want to assure you that should the District receive future allegations of this against one of its employees or any affiliated persons, such allegations shall be promptly reported to law enforcement, as all District personnel are mandatory reporters.”

According to comments from the school’s principal in 2017, Ms Vanderhulst “epitomizes the educator so many desire to be – she is the kind and innovative teacher from whom we hope our children will grow; the educator who strives to engage all of her students from her intervention classes to her honors classes”.

The authorities haven’t stated if the 16-year-old boy was a student.

Police believe there may be more than one victim in the case, and have encouraged anyone with information related to the case to get in touch. Callers wishing to remain anonymous may call the We-Tip Hotline at 1-800-78-CRIME (27463) or they may share information at www.wetip.com.

The Independent has reached out to Ms Vanderhulst for comment.