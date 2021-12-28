Trader Joe’s call police on man who stole bottle of wine while armed with a crossbow
One suspect remains on the run
A 26-year-old man has been arrested by Washington DC police on suspicion of robbing a Trader Joe’s in the city while armed with a crossbow.
The DC Police Department said the suspect was arrested on Monday and charged with assault with a dangerous weapon – a crossbow – as well theft.
Isis Jones, the suspect, allegedly walked into a Trader Joe’s in the 1900 block of 14th Street on Sunday with an accomplice.
The pair stole a bottle of wine, and as NBC Washington reported, were pursued by a Trader Joe’s worker, who confronted the pair outside of the store.
Police said Mr Jones brandished the crossbow at the Trader Joe’s worker, and aimed the weapon at them.
The incident was meanwhile captured on a surveillance camera, and the DC Police Department put out a request for assistance on Monday.
A $1,000 (£743) reward was meanwhile on offer.
Although Mr Jones was afterwards arrested, the other suspect remains to be found.
