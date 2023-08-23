Travis Ikeguchi news – live: Laura Carleton family say killer is ‘irrelevant’ as his anti-LGBT+ history revealed
The daughter of slain California businesswoman Laura “Lauri” Ann Carleton says the man who shot and killed her mother is “irrelevant”.
Officials named 27-year-old California man Travis Ikeguchi as the suspect who shot and killed Carleton after making homophobic remarks about a Pride flag hanging outside her Mag.Pi fashion store in Cedar Glen on Friday.
Ikeguchi, who was later shot and killed by San Bernardino County Sheriff’s deputies, had made bigoted comments criticising the LGBT+ community and law enforcement on X, formerly known as Twitter, and the far-right platform Gab.
In a statement to NBC News, Ari Carleton said the family “doesn’t care” about the suspect.
“We will continue to steer the narrative away from him and towards my mother and honouring her. He is irrelevant,” Ms Carelton said.
“The media must stop glorifying these individuals by giving them this platform.”
San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department is investigating the homicide as a potential hate crime.
Carleton’s senseless murder has since led to an outpouring of grief and anger from her children and family members, Hollywood stars and the LGBT+ community members who have warned that her killing is a marker of the anti-LGBT+ hate currently being spread across the US.
Who was Laura Ann Carleton?
Laura Carleton, known as “Lauri” was 66 years old and was the owner of a clothing store called Mag.Pi, located in Cedar Glen, near San Bernadino in Southern California.
According to the official Mag.Pi store website, her love for fashion was sparked during her teenage years.
She started her career working in the family business at Fred Segal Feet in Los Angeles while attending the Art Center School of Design. She then made her way to Joseph Magnin Century City and began running the “top fashion” show floor.
Progressing in her fashion career, Carleton joined Kenneth Cole and remained there for over 15 years, where she worked with factory and design teams in Italy and Spain.
The designer travelled with her husband Bort across the US, Europe and South America, which fuelled her love for design, fashion, food, fine art and architecture.
Carleton said Mag.Pi,strives to tackle “everyday life with grace and ease and continuing to dream.”
Daughters describe store owner slain over Pride flag as ‘fearless’
Ari and Kelsey Carleton, two of the shop owner’s nine children, wrote on Instagram that their “beautiful mommy” had been taken in a “senseless act of violence”.
“She was murdered over a pride flag that she proudly hung on her storefront. Make no mistake, this was a hate crime,” the daughters wrote.
“Our family is broken. We have a long road ahead of us as we navigate this new reality without our loving matriarch.”
Carleton opened her first Mag.Pi clothing store in Studio City, Los Angeles, in 2013, selling ethically sourced clothing including some of Carleton’s designs.
Ari and Kelsey Carleton said that in the two years since her mother opened her second Cedar Glen, vandals had on several occasions ripped down Pride flags hanging outside.
Each time, her mother would replace them with bigger ones, they said.
A murder over a Pride flag is sadly no surprise to anyone paying attention
Skylar Baker-Jordan writes for Independent Voices:
“It was only a matter of time.”
That was my first thought upon hearing of the callous and hateful murder of Laura Carleton, the owner of Mag Pi Clothing in Cedar Glen, California. A straight woman, Carleton was fatally shot by a man who confronted her over an LGBTQ+ Pride flag which was displayed at her shop. Her assailant was later killed by police.
This was not the first time someone had taken issue with Carleton’s Pride flag. As The Independent has previously reported, friends of Carleton say that the flag has been ripped down multiple times. Every time, she simply replaced the flag with another, refusing to cave in to the hateful bigots who vandalized her shop.
The inevitability of something like this happening was apparent to anyone paying attention.
Lauri Carleton was ‘bullied’ for her support of the LGBTQ+ community
Laura “Lauri” Carleton endured verbal harassment for her support of the LGBTQ+ community in the scenic Californian community of Lake Arrowhead, according to a close friend.
Robin Lyles told the Los Angeles LGBT Center that the town of Cedar Glen, where Carleton was shot dead during an argument over a rainbow flag, was generally acceptant of diversity, but had a “vocal” conservative contingent.
“She would get bullied all the time by people at the local restaurants or people walking around,” Ms Lyles said.
“But she wouldn’t take it, Lauri would always challenge them and be in someone’s face. She wasn’t going to let anyone bully her,” Ms Lyles, who owns the Lake House Collection store in Lake Arrowhead, told the website.
Authorities say Carleton, 66, was shot dead by Travis Ikeguchi on Friday in a dispute over a Pride flag hung from her Mag.Pi fashion store.
Laura Carleton’s death and the growing ‘epidemic of hate’ against LGBT+ people in the US
A mother-of-nine who proudly displayed a Pride flag outside her California store. A gay man who danced to a Beyoncé song in Brooklyn. Five patrons killed in a mass shooting at an LGBTQ+ nightclub in Colorado.
All were appalling attacks against the LGBTQ+ community and their allies in recent months. From the disruption of drag show story hours to threats against retail employees for selling Pride merchandise, the rising threat of violence is terrifying, but unfortunately unsurprising, Sarah Moore, an Anti-LGBTQ+ Extremism Analyst, told The Independent.
Paul Feig shuts down ‘absolutely false’ rumour about Lauri Carleton shooting
Hollywood director Paul Feig has spoken out about an “absolutely false” rumour spreading on social media about his friend Lauri Carleton’s murder.
Prior to authorities naming Travis Ikeguchi as the gunman, social media was rampant with bogus claims that the victim’s brother was involved.
On Monday, Mr Feig took to X, formerly known as Twitter, to shut down the claims.
“I can’t believe I actually have to address this but this is absolutely false. Totally and absolutely. The police for some reason still haven’t released the identity of the shooter but he was of no relation to Lauri. Zero. Gang, we all have to calm the rhetoric down. All of us.”
Travis Ikeguchi spewed anti-LGBT+ hate online. Then he murdered Laura Carleton over a Pride flag
Travis Ikeguchi had been spewing anti-LGBT+ content on social media for quite some time.
Behind his keyboard, the 27-year-old California man was posting images of burning Pride flags and lashing out at the LGBT+ community as well as law enforcement.
Then, he came out from behind his online persona and murdered a mother-of-nine fashion entrepreneur over the Pride flag she had dared to hang outside her own store.
Anti-LGBTQ+ hatred is ‘out of control’
Anti-LGBTQ+ hatred and violence is “out of control” in the United States, according to Wendy Via, co-founder of Global Project Against Hate and Extremism.
“Yet again, anti-LGBTQ+ hate turned to violence, and an innocent woman tragically lost her life,” Ms Via said in a statement.
“Now, an entire community is not only reeling from the tragic death, but LGBTQ+ people and their allies everywhere are once again reminded in the worst possible way of the very real threat of hate and violence they face every day.”
Ms Via said that efforts to demonise and intimidate the LGBTQ+ community had increased globally in the past year.
“It would be naive to separate these violent attacks from the anti-LGBTQ+ efforts of some politicians and far-right organisations,” she said.
“As we’ve said before, the relentless dehumanization and demonization of LGBTQ+ people by far-right politicians, extremist religious leaders, and hateful ideology adherents — often spread online — will continue to result in violence if this rhetoric and push for irrational, hateful, and rights-restricting legislation isn’t stopped.”
Lauri Carelton’s daughter says murder suspect is ‘irrelevant’
Ari Carleton, the daughter of slain Californian businesswoman Lauri Carleton, says the man who shot dead her mother is “irrelevant”.
Authorities have named Travis Ikeguchi as the gunman who shot Carleton outside of her Glen Cedar clothing store Mag.Pi last Friday after he made “disparaging” remarks about her Pride flag.
In a message to NBC News, Ari Carleton said the family “doesn’t care” about the suspect.
“We will continue to steer the narrative away from him and towards my mother and honouring her. He is irrelevant,” Ms Carelton said.
“The media must stop glorifying these individuals by giving them this platform.”
San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department is investigating the homicide as a potential hate crime.
