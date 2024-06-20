The latest headlines from our reporters across the US sent straight to your inbox each weekday Your briefing on the latest headlines from across the US Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy policy Thanks for signing up to the

Evening Headlines email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

Rapper Travis Scott was arrested and booked at a Miami-Dade County jail after being accused of trespassing

Jacques Webster, the artist’s real name, was charged with trespassing property after a warning and disorderly intoxication.

The 33-year-old was booked at Turner Guilford Knight Correctional Center at 4.30am on Thursday, booking records say.

He had submitted the $650 bond as of 9am, so he should be released later Thursday.

The circumstances of his arrest are not immediately clear.

The Independent has emailed representatives for the rapper and the police department for comment.

The singer-songwriter shares two children with Kylie Jenner.

Next week, the star is scheduled to perform in Arnhem, Netherlands, a stop in his Circus Maximus tour.