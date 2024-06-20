Jump to content

Rapper Travis Scott is arrested in Miami on trespassing and disorderly intoxication charges

The rapper was charged with trespassing and disorderly intoxication

Kelly Rissman
Thursday 20 June 2024 14:14
Travis Scott mug shot after June arrest for trespassing after warning and disorderly intoxication
Travis Scott mug shot after June arrest for trespassing after warning and disorderly intoxication (Miami-Dade Corrections)

Rapper Travis Scott was arrested and booked at a Miami-Dade County jail after being accused of trespassing

Jacques Webster, the artist’s real name, was charged with trespassing property after a warning and disorderly intoxication.

The 33-year-old was booked at Turner Guilford Knight Correctional Center at 4.30am on Thursday, booking records say.

He had submitted the $650 bond as of 9am, so he should be released later Thursday.

The circumstances of his arrest are not immediately clear.

The Independent has emailed representatives for the rapper and the police department for comment.

The singer-songwriter shares two children with Kylie Jenner.

Next week, the star is scheduled to perform in Arnhem, Netherlands, a stop in his Circus Maximus tour.

