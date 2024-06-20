Rapper Travis Scott is arrested in Miami on trespassing and disorderly intoxication charges
The rapper was charged with trespassing and disorderly intoxication
Rapper Travis Scott was arrested and booked at a Miami-Dade County jail after being accused of trespassing
Jacques Webster, the artist’s real name, was charged with trespassing property after a warning and disorderly intoxication.
The 33-year-old was booked at Turner Guilford Knight Correctional Center at 4.30am on Thursday, booking records say.
He had submitted the $650 bond as of 9am, so he should be released later Thursday.
The circumstances of his arrest are not immediately clear.
The Independent has emailed representatives for the rapper and the police department for comment.
The singer-songwriter shares two children with Kylie Jenner.
Next week, the star is scheduled to perform in Arnhem, Netherlands, a stop in his Circus Maximus tour.