A teenage boy has been arrested in the death of a 17-year-old girl whose body was found by a trash collector in Tennessee last week.

Trinity Bostic, 17, had been missing from Macon County since June 29, according to the Hendersonville Police Department.

On July 3, a worker subcontracted by the state Department of Transportation was picking up trash when they stumbled upon her body near a road in Hendersonville, police said in a Facebook post.

The teen was identified as Bostic and police said they suspected foul play in the case.

On July 6, a 17-year-old boy from Westmoreland was arrested in connection to Bostic’s killing. He has not been publicly identified by police.

It is not clear what the relationship was between the teen and Bostic.

The teen is being held in Sumner County Detention and is charged with first-degree murder. An investigation of this incident continues, police said.

Bostic is being laid to rest this week and a GoFundMe has been created by her senior class to help her family with funeral costs.

She has been described as an effervescent, caring person who had so much in front of her, FOX17 reported.

Her friend Kathy Duffer said Bostic was “excited about graduating.” Bostic worked at Walmart, and enjoyed music, fashion, and working on cars with her father at his autobody shop.

“She was a very smart girl. She was intelligent, a hard worker,” Duffer added. “She was kind hearted. She would help anybody.”

Anyone with further information about the case is asked to call the Hendersonville Police Department at (615) 822-1111 or the Hendersonville Crime Stoppers at (615) 594-4113. Tips may also be submitted using the P3 Tips Mobile Application.