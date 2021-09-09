Garbage truck crash exposes secret marijuana farm, Michigan cops say

A cannabis farm was uncovered in Michigan after a garbage truck crashed into a building, according to local law enforcement.

The Sterling Heights Police Department said the vehicle was trying avoid an oncoming car as it collided into the building, according reports. After authorities arrived at the scene, police discovered what they believe is a cannabis farm.

The moment showing the truck barrelling into the wall was captured on video and shared online. Police say no one was injured during the crash, which happened at approximately 5.30am.

Firefighters were also called to the scene to inspect the risks posed by the building after it was hit, according to WDIV.

Recreational use of the drug is legal in the state of Michigan, however, the amount found by authorities growing exceeded local restrictions. According to WDIV, there were roughly 260 plants accounted for by authorities.

In 2021, 650 plants have been seized in total, according to the Macomb Daily.

“Growing marijuana inside a commercial building is not legal in the city of Sterling Heights. You need special permits to do that and Sterling Heights does not offer that option,” Sean Allen, the city’s fire marshal told local news outlet WJBK.

As of 8 September, the incident is still under investigation and no arrests have been made in connection to the crash.