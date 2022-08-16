Sign up to our free US news bulletin sent straight to your inbox each weekday morning Sign up to our free morning US email news bulletin Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

A Pennsylvania man has been charged with threatening to kill as many FBI agents as possible following the search of Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago estate.

Adam Bies, 46, was arrested and faces up to 10 years in prison for the violent threats, which authorities say were almost all made after the 8 August search of the former president’s home for classified documents.

Court papers state that the FBI’s National Threat Operations Section was tipped off about a Gab user, who went by the name “BlankFocus” making the threats on the far-right social media network.