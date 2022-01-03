Donald Trump and children Ivanka and Don Jr subpoenaed by New York’s top prosecutor in fraud probe
Probe is part of civil investigation into family’s business practices
Donald Trump and his two oldest children - Donald Trump Jr and Ivanka - have been subpoenaed by New York’s top prosecutor as part of a fraud probe.
More follows.....
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.