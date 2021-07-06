Trump golf club to pay $400k over selling alcohol in fatal crash

A golf club owned by former US president Donald Trump has reportedly agreed to pay a $400,000 (£291,000) penalty for violating an alcohol licence and selling beverages to a customer who was involved in a fatal crash crash.

As part of a settlement with the state of New Jersey on Wednesday, the golf club in Colts Neck will be able to keep its alcohol licence, The Washington Post reported, although it will be forced to pay the steep fine.

It follows an incident in 2015 in which Trump National Golf Club Colts Neck was accused of serving alcohol to a customer, Andrew Halder, who was allegedly already intoxicated.

Mr Halder flipped his car on a highway roughly four miles from Colts Neck, killing his father, Gary Halder, according to reports of the crash.

He pleaded guilty to vehicular homicide in 2018 and was sentenced to three years of probation, reported The Post.

The state of New Jersey had also threatened to revoke alcohol licences from all three Trump National golf clubs for allegedly serving alcohol beverages other than beer.

Colts Neck will be stripped off its licence for selling alcohol from carts as part of the settlement, and pay a penalty of $400,000, but will maintain its main licence for selling alcohol, according to The Post.

The Trump Organization has been approached for comment by The Independent.