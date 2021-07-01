The Independent’s journalism is supported by our readers. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission.
Trump Organization - Allen Weisselberg indictment: Read the charges in full
David Taintor
Thursday 01 July 2021 19:55
The Manhattan district attorney has filed charges against former President Donald Trump’s real estate business, the Trump Organization, as well as the company’s chief financial officer, Allen Weisselberg.
Mr Weisselberg surrendered to authorities and pleaded not guilty to grand larceny in court on Thursday.
Read the full charges against the Trump Organization and Mr Weisselberg below:
Allen Weisselberg Indictment by davidtaintor on Scribd