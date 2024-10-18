Dispute over Trump sign in a yard leads to shooting, man getting foot run over

The latest headlines from our reporters across the US sent straight to your inbox each weekday Your briefing on the latest headlines from across the US Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy policy Thanks for signing up to the

A dispute over a pro-Donald Trump sign outside a home in Las Vegas turned violent, resulting in a shooting and a man getting his foot run over.

Timothy Parks, 45, and Jennifer Lund, 38, now face charges of assault, battery and stalking, following the incident on October 13, according to charging documents.

The incident occurred after Parks and Lund parked in front of the residence, which featured the pro-Trump sign, playing a song titled “F*** Donald Trump,” according to full court documents obtained by KLAS.

Parks parked his Tesla in front of the residence with Lund in the passenger seat, playing the song before three men approached the vehicle.

Surveillance video obtained by investigators showed three men outside the car at the time before one of the men drew a gun and pointed it at the vehicle.

One of the men reportedly punched Parks, after which he reversed over the man’s foot and then drove away.

At least seven bullets were then fired into the car, according to the documents.

“Lund stated since [the people] put the Trump sign in their yard, she feels like she has every right to tell them how she feels about it,” police said in court documents.

“Lund advised this was not the first time she went to that house to play the ‘[Expletive] Donald Trump’ song. Lund states she hates Donald Trump and hates every person who represents or votes for him.”

One of the victims told police Lund was screaming at him when the car approached the house, KLAS reported. According to police, Lund harassed the homeowners several times before.

The person who fired the gun claimed he acted in self defense when he offloaded the firearm and did not face charges as of Thursday.

Bail for both Lund and Parks was set at $20,000 and both defendants remained in custody as of Thursday, documents showed.