Four hospital employees identified as those killed in Tulsa mass shooting

Healthcare system asks for prayers as ‘four members of our family’ killed

Gino Spocchia
Thursday 02 June 2022 15:03

Tulsa shooting: Five dead in attack on medical clinic

Four hospital employees have reportedly been identified as the victims of the mass shooting at the Saint Francis Hospital in Tulsa, southeast Oklahoma.

The Saint Francis Healthcare system at the centre of the attack on a medical clinic in Tulsa on Wednesday tribute to four of its employees who it said were killed.

“Saint Francis Health System is grieving the loss of four members of our family,” the organisation said in a statement seen by KTUL-TV and others. “Aa faith based organisation, the only recourse we have at this moment is to pray while we navigate this tragedy.”

The healthcare system continued by saying: “Out of respect for the families, we are not commenting on or releasing names of those lost or injured at this time.”

Police initially suggested that the four victims of the attack could have been both patients and hospital staff, many of whom were able to escape.

The gunman, who has also not been named, was found dead at the scene along with two weapons – a “semi-automatic” gun and a hand pistol”, police told CNN.

The attack was thought to be not random and police told reporters the gunman was “very specific” about his location – the second floor of the Natalie Medical Building on the Saint Francis Hospital Campus.

At least two of the victims were found in the same room as the gunman, and local reports said one person was found wounded in a cupboard and later died while being taken to hospital.

Further updates are expected on Thursday and appointments at the clinic have been cancelled.

The healthcare system added in its statement: “We are sincerely thankful for the quick response by the Tulsa Police Department, first responders and EMS agencies. And, our deepest gratitude extends to the members of our own Saint Francis family who cared for their own during this incident.”

