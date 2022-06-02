Tulsa shooting: Everything we know about hospital attack that killed three people

Three victims and shooter killed in incident, police say

Josh Marcus
San Francisco
Thursday 02 June 2022 01:00
(Facebook/TPD)

Another deadly shooting has struck America, following tragic incidents this month in Buffalo, New York, and Uvalde, Texas.

Three people were killed in a deadly gun attack at a medical building in Tulsa, Oklahoma, on Wednesday, 1 June. The gunman also died at the scene, according to police.

Here’s what we know so far:

Shooting in a hospital building

Tulsa police were called on Wednesday afternoon on reports of a man armed with a rifle at the Natalie Medical Building within the city’s St Francis Hospital.

Tulsa police captain Richard Muelenberg told reporters the scene inside the hospital was tragic.

“It’s a catastrophic scene in there right now,” he said.

Four dead in shooting

The gunman killed three people, Tulsa police said on Wednesday.

The shooter is also deceased, though it’s unclear if he shot himself or was taken down by police.

An unnamed law enforcement official told Fox 23 the gunman died by suicide.

The victims were on a lower floor and were dressed like medical personnel, the police official added.

Tulsa City Councilor Jayme Fowler told 2 News he was briefed by police that the shooter died by suicide.

An ongoing investigation

Police were moving through each room of the Natalie Building, verifying there were no other threats within the facility.

Federal agents from the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives are on the scene to assist with the investigation.

Tulsa mayor GT Bynum was also spotted on the scene.

Family reunification ongoing

Families waiting to learn about the status of their loved ones are being directed to Tulsa’s Memorial High School for reunification and information updates.

Shocked witnesses

Bystanders said they were shocked by the shooting at a bustling hospital complex in Tulsa.

“Tulsa is a safe, nice community to start a  family in. It’s kind of shocking to me it’s happening in our own backyard,” a man named Sal told Fox 23.

Two mass shootings in one week

The shooting follows another attack earlier in the week, when one died and seven were injured at a Memorial Day festival in Taft, Oklahoma, about 45 miles outside of Tulsa.

This is a developing story and will be updated with new information.

