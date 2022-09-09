Jump to content
Florida woman named Tupac Shakur accused of assaulting a man with baseball bat outside of a hospital

Ms Shakur, 34, is accused of using a baseball bat to assault a man sitting outside a hospital

Andrea Blanco
Friday 09 September 2022 17:36

A Miami woman named Tupac Amaru Shakur is facing charges for allegedly attacking an elderly man.

Bizarrely, the alleged assault took place on 7 September, the 26th anniversary of the 1996 shooting that led to the death of the California hip-hop star who bore the same name as Ms Shakur.

Ms Shakur, 34, is accused of using a baseball bat to attack a man sitting on a bench outside of Hialeah Hospital at 651 East Street 25th Street, local10.com reported.

The victim told authorities that Ms Shakur is a homeless woman who frequents the area and that he had seen her “several” times before. After being attacked, he allegedly managed to take the bat from Ms Shakur and ran inside the hospital.

The attack around 11.30am on Tuesday left the victim with injuries on his face, lip and right side of his body.

After reviewing surveillance video, Ms Shakur was located seven blocks away from the hospital and arrested by officers. She was booked into Turner Guilford Knight Correctional Center and charged with a felony charge of aggravated battery on a person 65 or older.

Ms Shakur reportedly told police that she had been the one to be attacked by the victim, according to Local10.com. She also told authorities that she was “investigating (an) incident that occurred at the library downtown.”

