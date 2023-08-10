New bodycam footage shows surprise raid of home in Tupac Shakur murder investigation

Sign up to our free US news bulletin sent straight to your inbox each weekday morning Sign up to our free morning US email news bulletin Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Newly-released bodycam footage has shown the moment a Las Vegas SWAT team raided a home in connection with the unsolved murder of Tupac Shakur.

ABC News obtained 13 hours of footage from the 17 July nighttime raid on the home of Duane Keith Davis, 60, who has said he witnessed Shakur’s killing in a 1996 drive-by shooting near the Las Vegas Strip.

The video shows several armoured vehicles move into Henderson, a suburb 15 miles (24kms) southwest of Las Vegas.

As armed Las Vegas Metropolitan police department officers surround the property, an officer calls over a loud hailer that they have a search warrant and for the occupants to “come out with your hands up and your hands empty”.

Mr Davis, also known as Keffe D or Keefy D, and a second person are then seen walking backwards out of the house’s garage.

Much of the footage is redacted to avoid showing the officers entering a private property, according to ABC News. Mr Davis can be seen chatting to officers outside of the home.

Police seized four laptops, four tablets, phones, two black tubs with photographs, according to a search warrant.

Bodycam footage shows Duane Keith Davis emerge from his home in Henderson as a SWAT team executes a search warrant on 17 July (ABC News)

Officers also removed a copy of Mr Davis’s autobiography Compton Street Legends a copy of Vibe magazine featuring an article about Tupac.

The officers also retrieved ammunition that was tested against shell casings found at the scene of Tupac’s murder, according to ABC News. These did not produce a match, the network stated.

Police have long suspected Mr Davis’s nephew Orlando Anderson of killing Tupac on 7 September 1996.

Las Vegas police raided a home in connection with the unsolved murder of Tupac Shakur in 1996 (AP)

Tupac and rap impresario Suge Knight had been driving in a BMW near the Strip when they were ambushed at a red light.

Tupac was shot four times as he sat in the passenger seat and died in hospital six days later at the age of 25. No arrests have been made in the investigation.

Anderson denied any involvement in the high-profile slaying before he was gunned down in an unrelated gang hit in Los Angeles in 1988.

Security footage from the MGM Grand Hotel showed Tupac attack the former Los Angeles Crip gang member in the hotel lobby earlier that night as part of an ongoing feud between rival gangs.

Keefe D, a former member of the Southside Compton Crips gang, has previously claimed in a Netflix documentary and his 2019 memoir to have been present when Tupac was murdered and that Anderson was the shooter.