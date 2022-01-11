Twin killed by police officers searching for his brother

Baton Rouge police officials searching for a man accused of kidnapping his pregnant girlfriend shot and killed his twin instead after he allegedly brandished a gun, Louisiana police said.

Deaughn Willis was shot dead on Saturday morning when police were looking for kidnapping suspect Keaughn Willis, who was his twin, after they were alerted by the pregnant woman’s relatives about the alleged kidnapping.

In a statement on Sunday, Louisiana state police said officers “encountered” Deaughn Willis who “brandished a firearm at responding law enforcement”.

According to the arrest warrant, Deaughn’s twin brother Keaughn got into a fight with his pregnant girlfriend on Saturday morning and "grabbed her with both his hands and forcefully pulled her inside of his vehicle.”

The victim said she made several requests to Keaughn to stop and let her out but he told her he was taking her to Oklahoma, according to the warrant.

As he drove, he spoke in derogatory language, pulled her hair and took her cellphone, authorities say.

Police said he then parked near a building and attempted to rape her.

Shortly after, the woman managed to break the front passenger side window and escaped from the car by climbing out the window.

Hours later, Keaughn returned to the apartment where his twin brother had already been killed and was taken into custody.

He was booked on charges of attempted third-degree rape, sexual battery, simple kidnapping and domestic abuse battery of a pregnant woman.

According to court records, Keaughn has a history of domestic abuse and an arrest record. He was arrested most recently in June last year after he was accused of assaulting a pregnant woman, reported Louisiana’s The Advocate newspaper.

Deaughn was also arrested previously; twice in December 2017 on domestic violence counts.

He had a pending bench warrant issued in February 2021 for those cases after he failed to appear for a probation review hearing.