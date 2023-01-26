Sign up to our free US news bulletin sent straight to your inbox each weekday morning Sign up to our free morning US email news bulletin Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Criminal charges are reportedly on the way for individuals connected to the death of Tyre Nichols, who died after having multiple "confrontations" with the Memphis Police Department during a routine traffic stop.

Mr Nichols was pulled over for reckless driving but ended the night in a hospital. He died three days later after encountering the officers.

Memphis Police Chief Cerelyn Davis announced Wednesday that the body camera footage showing the events of 7 January would be released in the coming days.

In addition to the footage, criminal charges are reportedly on the way as well. A source speaking to CNN’s Don Lemon said the Shelby County District Attorney was likely to bring charges relating to Mr Nichols’ death sometime Thursday afternoon.

That information appears to have been corroborated by an attorney representing one of the officers involved in the "confrontations" that occurred on 7 January.

Attorney William Massey, who is representing former officer Emmitt Martin III, reportedly told Lemon that his client has been indicted and subsequently surrendered. The attorney said he did not know what his client was being charged with and was working to find out.

As of this writing the status of the other officers is unclear.