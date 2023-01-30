Memphis police suspend 6th officer in wake of Tyre Nichols beating

Sign up to our free US news bulletin sent straight to your inbox each weekday morning Sign up to our free morning US email news bulletin Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

US Morning Headlines email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

The Memphis Police Department has removed a sixth police officer from duty in the wake of Tyre Nichols beating and death.

A department spokesperson speaking with Fox 13 Memphis reportedly said a sixth officer, Preston Hemphill, has been put on administrative leave.

The spokesperson did not elaborate on how the officer is related to Mr Nichols.

“Officer Hemphill is relieved of duty. This is an ongoing investigation. Once additional information is available, we will update our social media platforms. Hemphill was hired in 2018,” the spokesperson said.

Five other officers — Tadarrius Bean, Demetrius Haley, Emmitt Martin III, Desmond Mills Jr. and Justin Smith — were fired on 20 January after an internal investigation into their treatment of Mr Nichols found them in violation of the department’s policies.