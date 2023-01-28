Protests erupt in Memphis after Tyre Nichols video released

Sign up to our free US news bulletin sent straight to your inbox each weekday morning Sign up to our free morning US email news bulletin Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Protesters have shut down parts of Interstate 55 in Memphis after the city released videos of the police beating of Tyre Nichols.

The videos were released on Friday evening and show five Memphis police officers beating Nichols, 29, during the arrest. He died from his injuries three days after the shocking incident.

The five officers, all of whom are Black, were immediately fired from the force and now face murder charges.

The protests began shortly after the video was released at 7pm ET, with a large crowd taking to I-55 in downtown Memphis headed towards the Mississippi River bridge, according to ABC24.

Protesters in Memphis now heading up to the upper level of the highway. #TyreNichols pic.twitter.com/lNYeT8eKNx — Kirstin Garriss (@ReporterGarriss) January 28, 2023

There were no immediate reports of damage, according to the news channel.

Protestors in Memphis now moving toward the police station… pic.twitter.com/TfEl79ZPqf — Priscilla Thompson (@PriscillaWT) January 28, 2023

Protesters then also headed towards the city’s police station, according to NBC News.