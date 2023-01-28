Jump to content

Protests erupt in Memphis after Tyre Nichols video released

Crowd shutdown I-55 in the city after the city released the video

Graeme Massie
Los Angeles
Saturday 28 January 2023 00:55

Tyre Nichols: Footage released from night Memphis police beat black man

Protesters have shut down parts of Interstate 55 in Memphis after the city released videos of the police beating of Tyre Nichols.

The videos were released on Friday evening and show five Memphis police officers beating Nichols, 29, during the arrest. He died from his injuries three days after the shocking incident.

The five officers, all of whom are Black, were immediately fired from the force and now face murder charges.

The protests began shortly after the video was released at 7pm ET, with a large crowd taking to I-55 in downtown Memphis headed towards the Mississippi River bridge, according to ABC24.

Shortly after the video’s release at 6 p.m., a large crowd took to I-55 in downtown Memphis and appeared to be headed towards the Mississippi River Bridge.

There were no immediate reports of damage, according to the news channel.

Protesters then also headed towards the city’s police station, according to NBC News.

