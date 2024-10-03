Split verdict reached in case of Memphis cops accused in Tyre Nichols beating case

The latest headlines from our reporters across the US sent straight to your inbox each weekday Your briefing on the latest headlines from across the US Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy policy Thanks for signing up to the

Evening Headlines email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

Three former Memphis police officers charged for the fatal beating of Tyre Nichols following a traffic stop in 2023 have been found guilty on some counts.

Tadarrius Bean, Demetrius Haley and Justin Smith, who are all Black, were accused of violating the 29-year-old’s civil rights during the killing in which they punched, kicked and hit him around a block from his home as he called out for his mother.

The trio were charged with federal charges of excessive force, failure to intervene, and obstructing justice through witness tampering alongside Desmond Mills and Emmitt Martin, who previously pleaded guilty and testified for prosecutors at the trial.

After a nearly month-long trial and approximately seven hours of deliberation, all three men were found guilty of witness tampering.

Haley was acquitted of violating Nichols’ civil rights causing death, but convicted of the lesser charge of violating his civil right causing bodily injury. Bean and Smith were acquitted of all civil rights charges.

Three former Memphis police officers charged over the fatal beating of Tyre Nichols following a traffic stop in 2023 have been found guilty ( AP )

Nichols died on January 10, 2023, three days after the beating. An autopsy report showed the teenager – the father of a boy who is now seven – died from blows to the head. The report describes brain injuries, and cuts and bruises on his head and elsewhere on his body.

The officers used pepper spray and a Taser on Nichols during the traffic stop, but the 29-year-old ran away, police video showed.

All five officers were fired following the brutal incident. They were with the Scorpion Unit, which looked for drugs, illegal guns and violent offenders. It was disbanded after Nichols’ death.

In closing arguments, delivered on Wednesday, prosecutor Kathryn Gilbert told jurors the officers wanted to punish Nichols after he ran from a 2023 traffic stop and thought they could get away with it.

“They wanted it to be a beatdown. That’s what it was,” Gilbert said.

The five former Memphis police officers who were charged with murder in state court over the death of 29-year-old Tyre Nichols ( Memphis Police Department )

At trial, prosecutors argued that the beating reflected a common police practice known in officer slang as the “street tax” or “run tax.” Gilbert said the officers had laughed and bragged about hitting Nichols, then lied to their supervisor and medical personnel to protect themselves.

“They chose their own comfort and convenience over Mr Nichols’ life,” she said.

Bean, Haley and Smith didn’t testify in their defense. They each called experts to try to combat arguments they had used excessive force against Nichols, didn’t intervene, and failed to tell their supervisors and medical personnel about the extent of the beating.

The five officers also have been charged with second-degree murder in state court, where they pleaded not guilty. A trial date in state court has not been set.