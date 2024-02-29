NFL star sued by OnlyFans model who claims he broke her leg in fit of rage

The latest headlines from our reporters across the US sent straight to your inbox each weekday Your briefing on the latest headlines from across the US Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Miami Dolphins wide receiver Tyreek Hill is facing a lawsuit after he allegedly broke a woman’s leg in a fit of rage.

Sophie Hall, an Instagram influencer and OnlyFans model, alleges the NFL star "forcefully and purposefully" shoved her to the ground during what began as a “friendly football” drill at his home last summer.

According to court filings obtained by CBS Sports, they met in May when Ms Hall’s son went to the athlete’s football summer camp in Florida. The two began communicating on Instagram, and Mr Hill offered to fly her out to stay with him for a few days at his home.

On the first day of the visit, Ms Hall watched Mr Hill during a training session at his home. At one point, he invited her to take part in offensive line drills.

During the drill’s first rep, Ms Hall rushed him and managed to push him back. The athlete’s mother, sister, friend, and trainer, who were watching, laughed, the lawsuit states.

"Apparently embarrassed by his loss of stability as a result of contact by a woman during the ‘football play,’ Mr. Hill’s attitude changed and he became angry," it states.

Ms Hall is suing for up to $75,000 in damages for battery, assault, negligence, and intentional infliction of emotional distress.

This is not the first time the athlete has been accused of violent behaviour. He previously pleaded guilty to assaulting and choking his then-pregnant girlfriend, and he was later investigated over allegations of beating his three-year-old son. In June, he was accused of assaulting a man following an argument.

Chris Grier, general manager for the Dolphins, reportedly said the team was “aware of” Ms Hall’s lawsuit.

"We were in communication with NFL security, so I really can’t comment on anything of that until we get all our information and find out what happened,” Grier said. “For us, Tyreek has been a good addition for us, but in terms of all the off-field stuff, we’ll have to get all the information before we can really comment on it."