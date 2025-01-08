The latest headlines from our reporters across the US sent straight to your inbox each weekday Your briefing on the latest headlines from across the US Your briefing on the latest headlines from across the US SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy policy

One of Louisiana’s youngest mayors’ has bonded out of jail after being accused of involvement in a drug trafficking ring and soliciting prostitutes.

Tyrin Truong, mayor of the city of Bogalusa, 25, walked out of jail Tuesday after posting a $150,000 bond. He’s facing a string of criminal charges involving a drug distribution ring that was operating in the area, the solicitation of prostitutes and the unauthorized use of a movable object, according to Washington Parish Sheriff’s Office .

The young lawmaker– in charge of a city of 10,659 people – was taken into custody by the Louisiana State Police Narcotics Violent Crime Task Force after a nine month investigation.

He was elected into the mayoral office in November 2022, defeating incumbent Wendy Perrette, after winning 56 percent of the Bogalusa vote on a pledge to “clean up” his city to make it safer.

open image in gallery Bogalusa Mayor Tyrin Truong, 25, was booked into the Washington Parish Jail on one count of soliciting for prostitutes, one count of unauthorized use of a movable, and two counts of transactions involving proceeds from drug offenses Tuesday ( Washington Parish Sheriff's Office )

Dr. Robert Collins of Dillard University’s School of Public Policy spoke on Truong’s election two years ago, saying: “Generally, when there’s a high crime rate, [voters] blame the mayor and take out their frustrations on the mayor. [Voters] saw that young face and said, ‘Let’s give this person a shot”, as per Fox8Live .

Now, the mayor is accused of being involved in one of the primary networks driving up violent crime in the area.

A multi-agency task force believes that the suspects had been using social media to distribute drugs – such as opioids, high-grade marijuana, THC products and MDMA – manage payments and expand their reach for their illegal activity.

Drug sale profits were reportedly used to purchase guns that were funneled to ex-cons who were prohibited from legally owning a firearms and handed to others who were tied to violent crimes committed in Bogalusa, authorities said.

open image in gallery Truong was elected as the Bogalusa Mayor when he was just 23 years old pledging to dampen down crime rates and improve his home city ( Tyrin Truong Campaign )

Six other alleged members of the ring were arrested and charged. The have been identified as, MacKenzie Lynn Cefalu, 24, De-Saleem Wali Pittman, 24, Dirul S. Pittman, 22, Salehal-Dien Malike Pittman, 26, Tonya Renee Stag, 51, and Devan Michael Williams, 28 – all are residents of Bogalusa.

Louisiana Attorney General Liz Murrill said: “We have zero tolerance for wrongdoing, especially, from public officials. I’m very proud of all of our law enforcement agencies who worked on this investigation.”

District Attorney Collin Sims added: “We are going to continue to invest time and resources into helping the citizens of Bogalusa.

“We are not finished”, Sims continued.

The seven suspects were all booked into the Washington Parish Jail Tuesday but Truong is the only one to have posted bond.