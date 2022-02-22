Uber driver shoots pregnant woman and forces her to give birth prematurely

A pregnant woman gave birth to her “miracle” premature baby after allegedly being shot three times by her Uber driver.

The 36-year-old woman was shot twice in the stomach and once in the upper right thigh after getting into a dispute with the rideshare driver in College Park, Georgia, on Saturday night, police say.

She was rushed to Grady Memorial Hospital where her first child was delivered at seven months.

The unidentified woman and her child are in a stable condition in intensive care in hospital. Police are hunting for the Uber driver.

Her father Kenneth Anderson told 11 Alive that he heard the gunshots and ran out of the house to find his daughter being held by her brother, bleeding heavily from her wounds.

“I was running wild. I probably dialled 911 like ten times. I kept screaming.”

Mr Anderson said his daughter told him that she started arguing with the driver after realising that he had picked her up in a different car from what was shown in the app.

Kenneth Anderson’s pregnant daughter was allegedly shot by an Uber driver in Georgia on Saturday (11 Alive)

His daughter said they “got smart” with each other and when the car pulled up to the family home the driver got out and shot her.

“What made him jump out of the car and shoot her knowing she’s pregnant?” Mr Andrerson told 11 Alive.

“It’s just still reeling through my head.”

He said police told him they know the identity of the driver.

Uber issued a statement condemning the actions of the driver.

“The details surrounding the horrific act of violence towards the rider and her newborn are nauseating and our thoughts are them as they recover. We stand ready to assist law enforcement with their investigation.”

Uber’s driver policy bans guns from being carried in the vehicle.

Mr Anderson has set up a fundraising page to help with medical bills and other expenses.