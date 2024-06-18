The latest headlines from our reporters across the US sent straight to your inbox each weekday Your briefing on the latest headlines from across the US Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy policy Thanks for signing up to the

Police in Washington state are investigating a shooting after an Uber driver was found allegedly sexually assaulting a female passenger over the weekend.

Uber driver Ahmed Ali, 58, allegedly attacked the “highly intoxicated” woman while taking her home on Saturday, according to Thurston County Sheriff’s Office.

The driver allegedly used the Uber app to make it look like he had dropped the woman off at her destination in the county, around an hour from Seattle. Instead, he took her to a secluded area.

The woman’s family grew worried when she did not arrive home, and her father tracked her phone to a well-known fishing spot.

When he arrived, he found his daughter naked in the back of the Uber. The driver had allegedly moved back to the front seat and appeared to be holding his pants up, Fox13 reported.

At some point during the incident, shots are believed to have been fired as officials reported finding two shell casings in the area. It’s not clear if the alleged victim’s family shot the man. Police filings stated that the victim’s family “beat up” Ali.

The Uber driver attempted to flee but deputies intercepted and stopped the vehicle, according to the sheriff’s office. The driver was injured and taken to hospital for treatment. Ali was later charged with second-degree rape and first-degree kidnapping.

The Independent has emailed Uber for comment. Authorities did not release any identifying information on the victim or her family.