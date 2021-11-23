A federal jury has determined that a group of prominent white nationalists including Richard Spencer, Jason Kessler and Christopher Cantwell engaged in conspiracy to converge neo-Nazis and hate groups for the so-called “Unite the Right” rally that saw torch-wielding crowds and mass violence in Charlottesville, Virginia in 2017.

The jury in US District Court was not able to reach a verdict on two federal conspiracy charges, including conspiracy to commit racially motivated violence and whether defendants had knowledge of the conspiracy and failed to prevent it from taking place.

Jurors found James Alex Fields Jr – who is serving life in prison for the murder of Heather Heyer after driving his car into a crowd – was liable for assault and battery and intentional infliction of emotional harm against several defendants who were struck by his car.

“This case has sent a clear message: violent hate won’t go unanswered. There will be accountability,” said Amy Spitalnick, executive director of Integrity First for America, which supported litigation.

“These judgments underscore the major financial, legal, and operational consequences for violent hate – even beyond the significant impacts this case has already had,” she said in a statement. “And at a moment of rising extremism, major threats to our democracy, and far too little justice, this case has provided a model for accountability.”

