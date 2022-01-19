The University of Michigan has agreed to pay $490m to more than 1,000 former students who suffered sexual abuse by a sports doctor at the school.

Most of the students who have said they were abused by Dr Robert Anderson are male, with allegations going back as far as the 1960s.

Parker Stinar of the law firm Wahlberg, Woodruff, Nimmo & Sloane in Denver, which represents dozens of the former students who have made allegations against Dr Anderson, said in a statement that “it has been a long and challenging journey and I believe this settlement will provide justice and healing for the many brave men and women who refused to be silenced”.

