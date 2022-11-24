Idaho murders - live updates: Moscow police give cryptic comment over why college students targeted
Moscow Police said the public will need to trust the department in the assessment
Police in Idaho have said that they won’t reveal why they believe the murders were targeted.
Kaylee Goncalves, Madison Mogen, Xana Kernodle and Ethan Chapin, were stabbed to death in Moscow on 13 November.
During a press conference on Wednesday, authorities said that they are still processing more than 1,000 tips, hundreds of photographs of the crime scene and about 150 interviews they’ve conducted.
Authorities said that they don’t plan to make it known to the public why it is thought that the slayings were targeted.
“You’re going to have to trust on that at this point because we are not going to release why we think that,” Moscow Police Department captain Roger Lanier said during a press conference on Wednesday.
More than one week on from the killings, investigators continue to be baffled by the case, with no arrests made and no suspects identified - spurring mounting frustration from families and the community.
No updates in the investigation into the brutal slayings
Madison Mogen, 21, of Coeur d’Alene, Xana Kernodle, 20, of Post Falls, Kaylee Goncalves, 21, of Rathdrum and Kernodle’s boyfriend, Ethan Chapin, 20, of Mount Vernon, Washington were killed on 13 November.
Police said Tuesday they had pursued tips that Goncalves had a stalker, but they hadn’t been able to identify one.
They also have knocked down rumours about other incidents — including a car break-in and a dog’s slaying — being potentially related to the case.
Slain Idaho students often ‘hosted parties’ in their off-campus rental home
Jeremy Reagan, a third-year law student who lives near the scene of the murders, told Fox News that the victims would often host self-contained gatherings and added that people went in and out of the house “pretty frequently.”
“There were parties that were kind of loud,” Mr Reagan said.
“As I would take my dog in and out to go to the bathroom [and] I would see people in the windows almost every night, probably four or five nights a week ... it was kind of a party house but then again this whole neighbourhood is a party neighbourhood.”
Moscow police have reiterated that there were no signs of forced entry into the six-bedroom home.
The Independent's Andrea Blanco has the story:
Slain Idaho students often 'hosted parties' in their rental home, neighbours say
Investigators are continuing to piece together the circumstances surrounding the brutal fatal stabbings
Friends and family mourned Ethan Chapin at an emotional memorial
“We want to thank each and every one of you for being a part of Ethan’s life,” his family wrote in a program for the memorial on Tuesday.
“It is an incredible testimony to his character just how many lives he has touched in his short 20 years.
The loss is unimaginable but our family will persevere.”
Chapin, 20, was a triplet, and is survived by his parents and his siblings Maizie and Hunter. All three triplets enrolled in the University of Idaho last August and were looking forward to spending their college years together.
“Since attending the University of Idaho, Ethan lived his best life,” according to his obituary.
“He loved the social life, intramurals and tolerated the academics. He also continued to play sports.”
“If he wasn’t on the golf course or working, you could usually find him surfing, playing sand volleyball or pickle ball,” the obituary said.
Moscow police ‘stumped’ after surviving roommates sleep through violent knife attack
Police said that the two roommates were also in the property at the time of the killings, having returned around 1am – not long before the four victims also returned home.
The pair were unharmed in the violent knife attack and appear to have slept through what happened.
In a press conference on Sunday, police said that the surviving roommates “did not wake up until later that morning”.
Officials admitted it is something investigators are also struggling to understand how the two women managed to sleep through the violent stabbings.
“I don’t even know that information at this point in time,” said Chief James Fry of the Moscow Police Department. “That’s why we’re continuing to investigate.”
The Independent's Rachel Sharp has the story:
Idaho murders: Police 'stumped' after surviving roommates slept through knife attack
The surviving roommates returned to the home at around 1am on Sunday and appear to have slept through the violent attack
Attacker was ‘sloppy,’ criminal expert says
A retired FBI behavioural analyst profiled the killer as “sloppy,” and close in age to the victims.
Former agent Jim Clemente, who is not working on the case, spoke to Fox News Digital about the quadruple murder that shook the college town of Moscow and the nation on 13 November.
“This offender did not just randomly choose this location, that he targeted one or more of the people in there,” Mr Clemente told the network.
“That could be because he has a relationship ... with one or more of them, or it could be that he’s been stalking one or more of them.”
The Independent's Andrea Blanco has the story:
Idaho college killer likely a stalker or knew students, ex-FBI profiler says
Former FBI agent Jim Clemente said he didn’t think the killer was particularly sophisticated, criminally or forensically
Victims often ‘hosted parties with lots of people coming in and out of the house'
Moscow resident Heather Tetwiler told Fox News that the slain students — Xana Kernodle, 20, Ethan Chapin, 20, Kaylee Goncalves, 21, and Madison Moge, 21, — would host college gatherings, but that the residence was “not necessarily a party house.”
“They had like small gatherings, maybe like ten people or so and it never really got crazy other than the usual college stuff but they were pretty respectful,” Ms Tetwiler said.
Moscow police have reiterated that there were no signs of forced entry into the six-bedroom home.
The Independent's Andrea Blanco has the story:
Slain Idaho students often 'hosted parties' in their rental home, neighbours say
Investigators are continuing to piece together the circumstances surrounding the brutal fatal stabbings
Moscow Police refuse to reveal why they think the attack was targeted
In a conference with little updates on Wednesday, Moscow police said that they would not be revealing why the attack is thought to be targeted.
“You’re going to have to trust us on that at this point because we are not going to release why we think that,” a police spokesperson said.
Authorities added that the department is not “willing to sacrifice speed for quality,” and information will be released in due time in order to preserve the investigation.
Authorities unable to corroborate Kaylee Goncalves was being stalked
During a press conference on Wednesday, authorities said that attempts to investigate reports that one of the victims was being stalked had not been successful.
Moscow Captain Roger Lanier said that the department had looked intensively into reports that Goncalves had a stalker, and encouraged the public to continue submitting tips.
Families decry conspiracists: ‘All the noise is really harming’
The first of four services for the victims was held on Monday in the Washington State hometown of 20-year-old Ethan Chapin, the sole male victim of the quadruple homicide more than a week earlier near the University of Idaho, The Independent’s Sheila Flynn writes.
In her latest report from on the ground in Idaho, Sheila writes: “As hundreds gathered to pay their respects, the three other victims’ families were also grieving six hours away in Idaho – and pleading for an end to wild speculation about the case that has both amplified their pain and complicated investigations.”
“All the noise out there is really harming the families,” a friend of Kristi and Steve Goncalves, Kaylee’s parents, told The Independent. “And it’s taking the police down trails that are not real and taking them away from the ones that are.”
Read Sheila's coverage:
Families of Idaho murder victims beg for calm as conspiracists hijack case
More than a week after University of Idaho students Ethan Chapin, Xana Kernodle, Kaylee Goncalves and Madison Mogen were brutally murdered, their loved ones are trying to grieve - but rampant rumours are getting in the way. Sheila Flynn reports from Idaho
University of Idaho tells student they won’t have to return to campus unti 2023
In a release on Tuesday, university president Scott Greene said that the college plans to “be flexible through the end of the semester.
Faculty were asked to prepare in-person and remote learning options for the final two weeks of the semester.
University of Idaho senior student Dylan Bartels told The Independent that he estimated half of the students had left Moscow and gone home before the Thanksgiving break. Others, like Mr Bartels, don’t have that option and have stayed on campus.
“Normally, I have to drive around five minutes trying to find a parking spot; I pulled in and one of the closest spots is open,” Mr Bartels said. “I mean, literally, the student population going to class declined by 50 per cent. Overnight.”
The Independent's Sheila Flynn and Andrea Blanco have the story:
University of Idaho students won't have to return to campus until 2023 after murders
Faculty were asked to prepare in-person and remote learning options for the final two weeks of the semester
