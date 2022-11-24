✕ Close Video shows mystery man with slain Idaho students

Sign up to our free US news bulletin sent straight to your inbox each weekday morning Sign up to our free morning US email news bulletin Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

US Morning Headlines email {{ #verifyErrors }}{{ message }}{{ /verifyErrors }}{{ ^verifyErrors }}Something went wrong. Please try again later{{ /verifyErrors }}

Police in Idaho have said that they won’t reveal why they believe the murders were targeted.

Kaylee Goncalves, Madison Mogen, Xana Kernodle and Ethan Chapin, were stabbed to death in Moscow on 13 November.

During a press conference on Wednesday, authorities said that they are still processing more than 1,000 tips, hundreds of photographs of the crime scene and about 150 interviews they’ve conducted.

Authorities said that they don’t plan to make it known to the public why it is thought that the slayings were targeted.

“You’re going to have to trust on that at this point because we are not going to release why we think that,” Moscow Police Department captain Roger Lanier said during a press conference on Wednesday.

More than one week on from the killings, investigators continue to be baffled by the case, with no arrests made and no suspects identified - spurring mounting frustration from families and the community.