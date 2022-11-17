Idaho university murders - live: Police admit errors and backtrack as they reveal other roommates were in home
Four friends were killed in ‘isolated, targeted attack’ in Moscow, Idaho
An Idaho college town remains on edge on Wednesday as the killer or killers who stabbed four students to death in a brutal “targeted” attack is still at large three days on from the slayings.
The bodies of University of Idaho students Ethan Chapin, 20, Madison Mogen, 21, Xana Kernodle, 20, and Kaylee Goncalves, 21, were found in an off-campus home in Moscow, Idaho, on Sunday.
Just hours earlier, one of the group had shared smiling photos of the four friends on Instagram.
The victims died of stab wounds from an “edged weapon such as a knife” that hasn’t been recovered, police said Tuesday.
Their deaths were labeled homicides, but no arrests have been made and no suspects named.
Despite the killer remaining at large, police have insisted it was an “isolated, targeted attack” and there is no “ongoing threat”.
On Wednesday, chilling new video emerged showing Mogen and Goncalves at a food truck hours before their deaths. Police are reportedly looking to speak with other individuals in the footage.
'Gruesome. I've never seen anything like this'
Investigators have described the crime scene as extremely bloody and among the worst they've ever encountered, according to reports.
County coroner Cathy Mabbutt, who is examining the four bodies, told KHQ-TV: "Gruesome. I’ve never seen anything like this in the 16 years I’ve been in this position."
Police sources also told DailyMail.com that here was "blood everywhere" and that the victims were left to bleed to death following the attack.
"We have investigators who have been on the job for 20, even 30, years, and they say they have never seen anything like this," said one.
Indeed, a photograph showed blood dripping down the cement base of the wall from underneath the exterior wooden slats.
The Mail reported that Ethan Chapin, one of the victims, was found on the second storey of the three-level house. Police have not said whether all the victims were found in the same part of the building.
Victims' families confirm Twitch video
The two women visible in a live stream from a local food truck are indeed murder victims Madison Mogen and Kaylee Goncalves, according to local media.
In the press conference held earlier today, KREM 2 News reporter Amanda Rowley said she had shown the footage to the victims' families, who had been able to identify the two women.
Full story: Roommates were home when Idaho students were violently murdered
Here’s my full story about the revelation that two housemates were home at the time of the attacks.
Chief Fry said the housemates were unharmed and that they were still there when police arrived, but did not seem to indicate that they were suspects and also said there was no hostage situation. At the same time, he pushed back on a reporter’s description of them as “witnesses”.
So what exactly happened here? Were these housemates involved in the murders? Did they somehow sleep through them? Was it them who called 911, or someone else? What have they told police?
For now Mr Fry refused to divulge those details, saying that doing so might compromise the investigation.
Moscow police backtrack on claims of ‘no public danger'
In the press conference earlier today, Moscow police more or less admitted that they were wrong to say there was "no imminent threat to the community at large".
Asked at a press conference how he could be sure there was no danger, police chief James Fry admitted: "That's kind of unknown... we still believe it's a targeted attack, but the reality is, there's still a person out there who committed horrible, horrible crimes.
"So there is a threat out there still, possibly. We don't know it's going to be to anybody else. But we all have to be aware of our surroundings and make sure that we're watching out for each other."
He also expressed regret about the limited information offered by police, saying: "I probably should have been up here a day or so ago. But I'm here now. We're going to continue to be here. We're going to continue to give you the information we can.”
Restaurant owner posts tribute to slain workers
The owner of local restaurant Mad Greek posted a tribute to two of its workers who were killed in Sunday’s attack.
“It is with a broken heart and deep sadness to share with you that we have lost two of our own here at Mad Greek. Xana and Maddie have been servers here for several years and brought so much joy to our restaurant and all of those they encountered,” the restaurant wrote in a social media post on Tuesday.
“Maddie was also the face behind our social media pages. With this incredible loss, we have shut down to process and grieve. Our deepest sympathies go out to all of the friends and families of Xana, Maddie, Ethan and Kaylee. We as a team offer our support to anyone in need at this time.
“You will be greatly missed. Thank you for being a part of our family/team and for helping me so much over the years. Until we meet again. Love, The Worlds Best Boss.”
The restaurant closed for a couple of days following the murders. In a Tuesday update, it announced that it will reopen on Thursday.
Victim’s family tells killer: ‘We will find you'
The family of one of the victims has sent a warning to the person or person responsible for the students’ deaths.
“To whomever is responsible, we will find you. We will never stop. The pain you caused has fueled our hatred and sealed your fate. Justice will be served,” the family of Kaylee GonCalves said in a statement.
Goncalves, 21, Ethan Chapin, 20, Madison Mogen, 21, and Xana Kernodle, 20, were all found dead in a rental home close to the University of Idaho campus on Sunday.
No suspect has been identified or no arrests made. Officials have said the attack was “targeted”.
Mysteries only deepen after police briefing
We now have more information from police about what exactly happened in the small hours of Sunday morning – but much of it only raises further questions.
Here are the key points of Moscow police chief James Fry's press conference this afternoon:
- The killer is still at large. Moscow Police do not know the identity or the location of the suspect, meaning they are probably still out there. Mr Fry distanced himself from previous claims that there was no threat to the community, saying: "We still believe it's a targeted attack, but the reality is, there's still a person out there who committed horrible, horrible crimes. So there is a threat out there still, possibly."
- No sign of forced entry. Mr Fry said the door was not damaged and was still open when police arrived. He wasn't "100 per cent sure" whether the door was left unlocked.
- Two other people were in the house. It seems that two housemates were home at the time of the murder, but we don't know anything about who they were or what they were doing. Mr Fry said they were still present when police arrived around noon, and were unharmed, but added: "I don’t think I ever said [they] were witnesses."
- The victims had been out partying. Police believe that Ethan Chapin and Xana Kernodle had been out at a party on campus, while Madison Mogen and Kaylee Goncalves were at a bar in downtown Moscow, arriving home some time 1:45am.
- No weapon has been recovered. We'll have to wait for the autopsy before we find out what the weapon may have been, and whether all the stabbings were done with the same implement.
- Police are studying the food truck video. Asked about a live stream broadcast from a local food truck that appeared to show two of the victims around 1-2am, Mr Fry said: "We are aware of that video and it has helped. It gives us a time and space where we know that two of the victims were, and that helps us follow up all the leads we can."
- We don't know who called 911. Mr Fry refused to divulge the caller's identity, saying it could compromise the investigation. When a reporter questioned why the caller would say there was an "unconscious" person when in truth the bodies were violently stabbed, Mr Fry said: "You're right, but the report that we got was that it was an unconscious individual".
Here’s the full press conference for anyone who wants to watch it.
Two other people were home during the murders
There were two other people home when the murders occurred, Chief Fry has revealed.
At the press conference (still ongoing), Mr Fry was tight-lipped about exactly who these people were and what role they might have played in the tragedy.
But he said that, as far as he knew, both people were unharmed, and both were present when a 911 call was made just before noon on Sunday.
Asked why the call had taken so long to be made when there were two potential witnesses in the house, Mr Fry responded: “I don’t think I ever said there were witnesses. I said that they were there. We don’t know why that call came in at noon.
He did not dispute a reporter’s description of them as “roommates”, and said that he does not believe there was any hostage situation.
No sign of forced entry, says police chief
There was no sign of forced entry at the home where the bodies were found, says Moscow police chief James Fry.
The door was still open, he told reporters, and there was no damage. Investigators are “not 100 per cent sure” whether the door was left unlocked.
Young couple made loving post before deaths
Prior to the brutal murders, the young group of friends posting many social media posts revealing their tight friendships.
Ethan Chapin, 20, and Xana Kernodle, 20, were in a relationship with each other and had celebrated Chapin’s birthday earlier this year.
In a now-heartbreaking Instagram post, Kernodle wished him a happy birthday.
“life is so much better with you in it, love you!” she wrote.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.