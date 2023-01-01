Idaho murders - update: ‘Bright and awkward’ suspect Bryan Kohberger ‘eager to be exonerated,’ lawyer says
Moscow Police name Bryan Christopher Kohberger as main suspect in Idaho murders during press conference following capture near Scranton, Pennsylvania
A suspect arrested and charged Friday in connection with the murders of four University of Idaho students is “eager to be exonerated.”
Bryan Christopher Kohberger, 28, was taken into custody in Pennsylvania early Friday in connection to the quadruple murders of Kaylee Goncalves, Madison Mogen, Xana Kernodle and Ethan Chapin following an investigation by the Moscow Police Department, the FBI and Idaho State Police.
In a press conference on Friday, Moscow Police said that more information about the circumstances leading up to the arrest would be released once Mr Kohberger appears in court in Idaho, as his arrest warrant will remain sealed until then following state law.
Mr Kohbrger’s attorney Monroe County Chief Public Defender Jason LaBar has since revealed that the University of Washington PhD criminology student intends to waive his 3 January extradition hearing in the Keystone state to expedite his return to Idaho.
“Mr Kohberger is eager to be exonerated of these charges and looks forward to resolving these matters as promptly as possible,” Mr LaBar told CNN in a statement.
In the aftermath of the breakthrough arrest nearly seven weeks after the brutal stabbings, former friends and acquaintances of Mr Kohberger have come forward with details about his personality and his troubled past allegedly marked by heroin addiction and weight struggles.
The Idaho murder victim’s parents deserve space to grieve
Everybody loves an unsolved murder mystery - except one that is real life, Andrew Buncombe writes for The Independent.
“And plenty of people love pondering over clues, and conspiracies, and potential theories for such a mystery, but not when four young people have been murdered in their beds, and the police appear to be making no progress.
For more than six weeks, the plight of four young students - Kaylee Goncalves, 21, Madison Mogen, 21, Xana Kernodle, 20, and 20-year-old Ethan Chapin - has gripped the imagination of a large chunk of America.”
But the reality is, the parents of the victims will carry their loss for life, even after the media and web sleuth’s fascination wears off.
“Let us hope, that all of us - the media, and the public - try to bear in mind the ongoing agonies the families will endure, and grant them the space and privacy to deal with that,” Andrew writes.
Why the macabre and harrowing Idaho murders case has gripped the world
It is crucial we now give these parents space to grieve
Moscow murders suspect Bryan Kohberger to ‘waive extradition hearing’
Mr Kohbrger’s attorney Monroe County Chief Public Defender Jason LaBar has since revealed that the University of Washington PhD criminology student intends to waive his 3 January extradition hearing in the Keystone state to expedite his return to Idaho.
The Independent’s Andrea Blanco has the story:
Community patience was wearing thin before Idaho suspect located
The families of the Idaho murder victims grew increasingly frustrated as police failed to locate a suspect.
Steve Goncalves, whose daughter Kaylee Goncalves was brutally stabbed along with her friends Madison Mogen, Xana Kernodle, and Ethan Chapin on 13 November, told the New York Post three weeks after the killings that he turned to private investigators for help.
His decision to seek outside help stemmed from a lack of confidence in the Moscow Police Department, which has been working with the Idaho State Police and the FBI on the murders.
Mr Goncalves noted that one of the officers in the investigation was only a teenager when Moscow saw its last murder in 2015. “So they’re just inexperienced — and I don’t want anyone making mistakes in my child’s case,” he said.
Criminology student at Washington University charged with quadruple murder
A man arrested in connection with the murder of four university students in Idaho conducted a study asking criminals how they selected their targets - and how they felt as they committed the crimes.
As police records revealed that criminology student Bryan Kohberger had been arrested in Scranton, Pennsylvania, in connection with the November stabbing deaths of the students, it emerged just six months ago he had sought input from former criminals to understand their decision-making processes.
He also wanted to know how they felt throughout the experience
“Hello, my name is Bryan and I am inviting you to participate in a research project that seeks to understand how emotions and psychological traits influence decision-making when committing a crime,” he wrote in May in a post, since deleted, on Reddit.
“In particular, this study seeks to understand the story behind your most recent criminal offense, with an emphasis on your thoughts and feelings throughout your experience.”
The Independent’s Andrew Buncombe has the story:
Idaho murder suspect is criminology PhD student
According to the Washington State University website, Mr Kohberger is a PhD graduate student in the criminal justice and criminology department in Pullman, Washington.
Pullman is around nine miles (15kms) west of Moscow, Idaho, where the students lived.
Washington State University criminology student Bryan Kohberger has been arrested in the murders of four University of Idaho students, according to court filings.
Mr Kohberger graduated from Pennsylvania’s DeSales University with a master of arts in criminal justice in May 2022.
According to online school records, Mr Kohberger received an associate arts degree in 2018 from Northampton Community College in Albrightsville and received a masters degree in criminal justice this year from DeSales University.
He was working part-time as a security guard until August 2021 at Pleasant Valley School District, where his mother was listed as a paraprofessional.
His sister, Amanda, also graduated from Pleasant Valley High School, according to her Facebook page.
She now works as a behaviour technician and therapist in Bethlehem while his other sister, Melissa, is a therapist in New Jersey.
Bryan Kohberger’s classmates say he was bullied in school before personality shift
Former friends of a PhD criminology student accused of murdering four University of Idaho students have described him as a socially awkward, bullied and academically gifted young man who had a personality shift in high school.
Bryan Christopher Kohberger, 28, was taken into custody in Pennsylvania early Friday in connection to the quadruple murders of Kaylee Goncalves, Madison Mogen, Xana Kernodle and Ethan Chapin following an investigation by the Moscow Police Department, the FBI and Idaho State Police.
According to the Washington State University website, Mr Kohberger is a PhD graduate student in the criminal justice and criminology department in Pullman, Washington, around nine miles west of Moscow, where the students lived and were murdered.
In the aftermath of the breakthrough arrest nearly seven weeks after the brutal stabbings, former friends and acquaintances of Mr Kohberger have come forward with details about his personality and his troubled past marked by heroin addiction and weight struggles.
Andrea Blanco has the story:
Kaylee Goncalves’ family see ‘connections’ to Bryan Kohberger after arrest
The family of one of the four slain University Idaho have said they are seeing connections between their daughter and the suspect arrested in her murder.
Washington State University criminology student Bryan Christopher Kohberger, 28, was arrested by FBI agents and officers of the Pennsylvania State Police near the Pocono Mountains early Friday morning, according to documents obtained by The Independent.
He is being held for extradition on four first-degree murder complaints issued by the Moscow Police Department. Mr Kohberger’s arrest is the first significant breakthrough in the murders of Madison Mogen, Kaylee Goncalves, Xana Kernodle and Ethan Chapin on 13 November.
Now, Goncalves’ family has told ABC News that although they don’t know the suspect, they have started seeing connections between their daughter and Mr Kohberger. They told the network they are not ready to discuss those connections but are “happy, relieved and thankful.”
How the Idaho murders gripped the nation
The murders baffled law enforcement, with investigators unable to identify a suspect or locate a murder weapon for a month and a half.
The first significant breakthrough came when police sought the public’s help in locating a white sedan spotted near the scene of the slayings.
The Moscow Police Department has said it received more than 13,000 phone tips related to the case, in addition to thousands of submissions through its website.
Grieving families of slain University of Idaho students thank police
The grieving families of two of the four slain University of Idaho students have opened up about a breakthrough arrest in the murder investigation.
Bryan Christopher Kohberger, 28, was arrested by FBI agents and officers of the Pennsylvania State Police near the Pocono Mountains early Friday morning, according to documents obtained by The Independent.
The Washington State University PhD student is being held for extradition in the murder of Madison Mogen, Kaylee Goncalves, Xana Kernodle and Ethan Chapin, in an off-campus student home in Moscow, Idaho, on 13 November.
The Independent’s Andrea Blanco has the story:
Genetic genealogy led investigators to the suspect
Bryan Christopher Kohberger, 28, was taken into custody in Pennsylvania early Friday in connection to the quadruple murders of Kaylee Goncalves, Madison Mogen, Xana Kernodle and Ethan Chapin following an investigation by the Moscow Police Department, the FBI and Idaho State Police.
According to a report by CNN, investigators identified suspect Bryan Kohberger after reportedly finding DNA at the crime scene.
The sample found was then matched to the DNA of potential family members on a public database, a source told the network.
Officers then used investigative work to track Mr Kohberger.