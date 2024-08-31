Support truly

A suspect has been arrested after a group of Jewish students were attacked at the University of Pittsburgh by a man allegedly “wielding a bottle.”

The attack unfolded on Friday night at the university’s Cathedral of Learning, with two students suffering injuries and being treated at the scene.

Jarrett Buba, identified by the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette as the 52-year-old suspect, was arrested on the scene.

He is not a student at the university nor is he affiliated with the institution, NBC News reported.

“While there is not believed to be any ongoing threat to the public stemming from this incident, we recognize that incidents like these are unsettling to our Pitt community,” the university said in a statement.

“To be clear: Neither acts of violence nor antisemitism will be tolerated.”

Officials said they do not believe the attack is connected to an earlier violent incident reported at the Carnegie Museums of Pittsburgh, just across from the scene of the second attack.

In that incident, Pittsburgh Public Safety officials said a man was was shot in the leg at around 5.30pm on Friday. He was transported to the hospital in stable condition.

Investigations into both incidents are ongoing.

The university, which only began its fall semester earlier this week, is now offering support to the Jewish students impacted in the attack through the Hillel University Center and the Jewish Federation of Greater Pittsburgh.