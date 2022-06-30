Person of interest identified in shooting of mother in Upper East Side as domestic violence motive probed

The 20-year-old woman was shot at point-blank range in the head on Wednesday night

Rachel Sharp
Thursday 30 June 2022 16:18
<p>Authorities on the Upper East Side in New York block off the scene where a young mother was shot and killed while pushing a stroller</p>

(ABC 7 New York/Video screengrab)

A person of interest has been identified in the execution-style murder of a mother pushing her three-month-old baby in a stroller through the Upper East Side on Wednesday night, with police now probing domestic violence as a possible motive.

New York City Council Member Julia Menin, whose district covers the area where the shooting took place, announced the update on Twitter on Thursday – just hours after the brutal killing sent shockwaves through the affluent Manhattan neighbourhood and officials blasted the rise in gun violence in the city.

An NYPD spokesperson confirmed to The Independent that there is a person of interest in the case but that no one has been taken into police custody at this time.

Police would not release the man’s identity, disclose his connection to the victim or confirm whether or not they knew his whereabouts.

