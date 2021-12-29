UPS driver tied up and held at gunpoint in package theft

No injuries were reported

Gino Spocchia
Wednesday 29 December 2021 18:57

A delivery driver for UPS was reportedly subject to a kidnapping and had packages stolen from his vehicle while tied-up by thieves, authorities said.

Atlanta police were called to an area northwest of downtown Atlanta at about 9.15am on Tuesday to discover a man tied-up for several hours, as WSB-TV reported.

His delivery vehicle had been tracked by UPS and did not arrive on time at its destination several hours later, when police were called.

Atlanta police said the UPS driver was approached by a suspect shortly after departing the nearby UPS facility at Donald Lee Hollowell Parkway at about 3.30am.

He was held at gunpoint at a traffic light and forced to drive down a dirt road, Fox5 reported.

When at an abandoned car park, the thieves allegedly tied up the driver and stole packages from the truck before fleeing the scene in a van that was waiting.

It was not known how many packages were stolen, or how much the items were worth.

“At least one suspect got in his truck, held him at gunpoint and gave him some directions to drive around the area,” police reportedly said.

“They drove to the back of the lot, where they unloaded the contents on the back of the truck and loaded it onto their own truck that had been there waiting.”

There were no injuries and police were able to untie the UPS driver.

