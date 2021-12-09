Kim Potter was seen wiping away tears from her eyes as her trial was shown footage of her reaction immediately after shooting Black 20-year-old Daunte Wright during a traffic stop in Minnesota.

The former Brooklyn Center police officer’s shoulders appeared to shudder before she began crying during day one of her manslaughter trial in Hennepin County Courthouse on Wednesday.

Never-before-seen footage was played to the court showing Ms Potter crumpled on the grass by the side of the road hysterically crying “I shot him, I shot him” following the deadly incident.

The footage, taken from the body-worn camera of her colleague rookie Officer Anthony Luckey, shows her lying face down on the ground at one point.

She is heard repeatedly screaming “I shot him” and “oh my God” as she is comforted by fellow officers.

“I’m going to go to prison,” she is heard crying at one point.

As the footage was played to the court, Ms Potter’s attorneys were seen trying to comfort her, with one reaching out and holding her arm.

A second attorney offered her a box of tissues to which she shook her head no.

Ms Potter, a veteran police officer of 26 years, has said she mistook her firearm for a taser when she shot and killed the Black father-of-one back on 11 April.

The shooting took place as another Minnesota police officer Derek Chauvin was on trial for the killing of another Black man George Floyd just 10 miles away. Chauvin was convicted of murder.

Ms Potter is now on trial in the same courthouse in Hennepin County on charges of first-degree and second-degree manslaughter.

She has pleaded not guilty and is expected to take the stand in her defence.