An alleged Capitol rioter who marched with the Proud Boys has been ordered to be released from jail over “unsafe” conditions and fears that the jail would not be able to provide adequate cancer treatment for him.

Christopher Worrell, 49, was ordered to be moved to a different jail before being released for home detention, where he can undergo chemotherapy.

The decision, from Judge Royce Lamberth, came following a report by US Marshals that found the jail had clogged toilets, water was shut off for days, and food served congealed.

In a damning statement announcing his decision, Judge Lamberth described the jail conditions as “deplorable”, commenting that “this court has zero confidence that the DC jail” would provide proper treatment for Mr Worrell, CNN reported.

According to the report, “water to cells is routinely shut off for punitive reasons” and in some cases, such shutdowns last “for days, inhibiting detainees from drinking water, washing hands, or flushing toilets”.

The Marshals also found poor entrance screening procedures to the jail and improper food service, with meals “served cold and congealed.”

Mr Worrell has been held since April on charges of pepper spraying a police officer during the 6 January riot, and has twice had his petitions for pretrial release denied.

In August, speaking in a phone interview with Newsmax, Mr Worrell said: “They promised me treatment way back in April, and yet here I am, still 166 days later with no treatment, so that’s our plan and our hope that the courts have a little bit of compassion, let me go home to get some medical urgent medical treatment that I need.”

Mr Worrell is among 400 people being hedl at the jail who are set to be moved following the report of unsanitary conditions.