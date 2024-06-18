Jump to content

USC student, 19, accused of fatally stabbing a homeless man trying to break into cars in front of frat house

Ivan Gallegos, 19, was arrested and booked on suspicion of murder and held on $2 million bond

Andrea Cavallier
Tuesday 18 June 2024 20:58
(NBC Los Angeles)

A University of Southern California student was arrested after he allegedly stabbed a homeless man who was reportedly breaking into cars on the school’s Greek Row on Monday night.

Ivan Gallegos, 19, a resident of Los Angeles, was arrested and booked on suspicion of murder and held on $2 million bond, NBC Los Angeles reported.

The deadly stabbing happened around 8:15 p.m. on Monday on West 28th Street outside of a fraternity house following a confrontation between the student and a homeless man, police said.

The victim is believed to be in his 30s and homeless.

“The male victim was breaking into vehicles at the location when the suspect confronted and stabbed the victim,” the LAPD said.

“The victim was pronounced deceased at the scene by LAFD paramedics. The suspect remained at scene and was taken into custody without incident.”

