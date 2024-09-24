Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK EditionAsia EditionEdición en Español
Sign up to our newsletters
More
Best
Climate
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

USC student arrested for assaulting prof with a metal water bottle in ‘unprovoked’ attack, cops say

The student was booked for assault with a deadly weapon

Michelle Del Rey
Tuesday 24 September 2024 22:57
The University of Southern California. One of the university’s students was arrested this week for allegedly assaulting a professor.
The University of Southern California. One of the university’s students was arrested this week for allegedly assaulting a professor. (Copyright 2019 Associated Press. Al rights reserved.)

Your support helps us to tell the story

Support Now

As your White House correspondent, I ask the tough questions and seek the answers that matter.

Your support enables me to be in the room, pressing for transparency and accountability. Without your contributions, we wouldn't have the resources to challenge those in power.

Your donation makes it possible for us to keep doing this important work, keeping you informed every step of the way to the November election

Head shot of Andrew Feinberg

Andrew Feinberg

White House Correspondent

A University of Southern California student was arrested on Monday morning after reportedly striking a professor in the head with a metal water bottle, the school’s student newspaper reported.

The university’s department of public safety responded to the incident in room 112 of the Verna and Peter Dauterive Hall. School security officials arrested the student, who was later booked by the Los Angeles Police Department for assault with a deadly weapon.

Neither the student nor the professor has been identified by university or law enforcement officials.

The instructor was treated at the scene by Los Angeles Fire Department personnel and then transported to a local hospital for treatment.

A person who witnessed the attack and spoke with USCAnnenbergMedia said they believe the incident had been unprovoked. The student had an outburst shortly before instruction began, the source said.

She was spotted “yelling and slamming her water bottle on the table,” the outlet reported.

Officials have not released additional details relating to the incident. The Independent has reached out to USC for comment.

USC, a private university based near downtown Los Angeles, had a total student population of more than 47,000 in the 2023-2024 academic year, and this year’s tuition alone costs $69,904.

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in