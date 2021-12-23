The New York Police Department (NYPD) are searching for a man who allegedly dressed as a USPS deliveryman and reportedly zip-tied four of his victims.

Grandparents, aged 60 and 63 years old, said they were the victims of the robbery in an interview with ABC 7 on Wednesday.

They had been taking care of their two young grandchildren, aged 8 and 6, when the suspect appeared at the door of their apartment on Tuesday night in the University Heigts area of Brooklyn.

Luis Valerio said a man dressed as a USPS deliveryman and an accomplice forced their way into the apartment and were armed. Surveillance cameras captured the encounter.

“They were carrying a box, but the box was empty,” he told the New Yorke news station in Spanish. “And below the box, they had a gun and they pushed their way inside.”

The four victims were then zip-tied together while the theft was carried out, the report said. Items stolen from the Valerios included three mobile phones, a child’s piggy bank, and approximately $750 (£560) in cash.

“The kids were with us, screaming, ‘Papa!’” Mr Valerio said. “They were scared. They’re still traumatised today.”

The fake USPS deliveryman and his accomplice were seen on suvielannce cameras approaching the door to the apartment, and afterwards fleeing the address with bags in arms.

Police are offering a reward of $3,500 (£2,600) for any information into the robbery.