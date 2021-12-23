Police searching for man who dressed as USPS deliveryman and zip-tied his victims in theft

‘The kids were with us, screaming’, says grandfather after child’s piggy bank among items stolen

Gino Spocchia
Thursday 23 December 2021 14:38

Shoplifter punches NYPD officer

The New York Police Department (NYPD) are searching for a man who allegedly dressed as a USPS deliveryman and reportedly zip-tied four of his victims.

Grandparents, aged 60 and 63 years old, said they were the victims of the robbery in an interview with ABC 7 on Wednesday.

They had been taking care of their two young grandchildren, aged 8 and 6, when the suspect appeared at the door of their apartment on Tuesday night in the University Heigts area of Brooklyn.

Luis Valerio said a man dressed as a USPS deliveryman and an accomplice forced their way into the apartment and were armed. Surveillance cameras captured the encounter.

“They were carrying a box, but the box was empty,” he told the New Yorke news station in Spanish. “And below the box, they had a gun and they pushed their way inside.”

The four victims were then zip-tied together while the theft was carried out, the report said. Items stolen from the Valerios included three mobile phones, a child’s piggy bank, and approximately $750 (£560) in cash.

“The kids were with us, screaming, ‘Papa!’” Mr Valerio said. “They were scared. They’re still traumatised today.”

The fake USPS deliveryman and his accomplice were seen on suvielannce cameras approaching the door to the apartment, and afterwards fleeing the address with bags in arms.

Police are offering a reward of $3,500 (£2,600) for any information into the robbery.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Please enter a valid email
Please enter a valid email
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Please enter your first name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
Please enter your last name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
You must be over 18 years old to register
You must be over 18 years old to register
Opt-out-policy
You can opt-out at any time by signing in to your account to manage your preferences. Each email has a link to unsubscribe.

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged in