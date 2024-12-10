Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

USPS worker shot dead by co-worker at Missouri City processing center

An employee opened fire inside the facility, striking and killing another worker, police said

Madeline Sherratt
Tuesday 10 December 2024 16:36 GMT
Shooting took place at the South Houston Local Processing Center in Missouri City (pictured)
A USPS worker was shot dead by a co-worker at a processing center in Texas, according to authorities.

At around 10 p.m. Monday, police responded to calls of an active shooter at the South Houston Local Processing Center in Missouri City, Houston, Dana Carter, an inspector with the Houston Division of the U.S. Postal Inspection Service told ABC13.

Police told KPRC2 that an employee had opened fire inside the facility, striking and killing another worker.

Employees were quickly evacuated from the facility and the suspect was taken into custody.

“I can confirm that there was one individual involved. That individual is in custody and the community is safe. At this time, there is one victim,” Carter said.

“That person is deceased, and again, this is an active investigation. We are going to continue to work through that process as we get ready to notify next of kin.”

Shooting took place at the South Houston Local Processing Center in Missouri City (pictured)
The identities of the victim and suspect have not been released and the motive for the attack remains unclear.

The Independent has contacted the United States Postal Inspection Service and Missouri City Police Department for more information.

