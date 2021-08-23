Couple found dead at campsite after complaining of ‘creepy’ man

The family of a couple killed near a campsite in Utah has revealed that the victims complained about a man “creeping them out” shortly before their deaths.

The bodies of Kylen Schulte, 24, and Crystal Turner, 38, were found on Wednesday in the La Sal mountains, several days after they had been reported missing, following their absence from work.

While the police searched campsites in the area for them, one of their friends scoured more remote locations, knowing they preferred to stay in such places.

She came across their campervan and saw a body, before ringing the emergency services. The second body was later discovered by the police.

Authorities believe the women were murdered but have yet to identify any potential suspects. Along with the victims’ family, they have appealed to the public for more information.

Bridget Calvert, Ms Schulte’s aunt, told Fox 13 that her niece and her partner had recently spoken to friends about a man who was making them feel uncomfortable.

“They said they were going to go move, they were going to go pack up and move their campsite – that he was still creeping them out,” she told the news channel.

A GoFundMe page set up to cover Ms Schulte’s funeral costs raised almost $30,000, double its initial target.

On the fundraising page, Ms Calvert revealed that Ms Schulte’s brother Mackeon was shot dead by a friend in 2015 at the age of 15.